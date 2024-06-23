Cheat Collapse for Deadlock
We continue to expand our range of private cheats for the new game from Valve, so today we will be happy to present you another new product in our store. Meet Collapse Deadlock. If you like stylish menus and bright visuals, then this software will not leave you indifferent. When playing using Collapse for Deadlock, the first thing that catches your eye is the pleasant visual style of the product. Bright and minimalistic elements of the ESP do their job perfectly - the WH elements are clearly visible and do not interfere with the gameplay. There is also an aimbot, which includes all the necessary settings, you can customize it to your taste and use it comfortably. The menu is very memorable - it is really stylish and convenient, it is very pleasant to customize the cheat through such a menu. Basically, the functionality of the Collapse software for Deadlock is more or less standard, some super unusual features are missing. If you need basic software with a good design - Collapse is perfect for you. We hope that you will give this product a chance.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Active - activate / deactivate aim
- Aim At Players - by default aim works against players
- Aim At Troops - you can enable aim against creeps
- Aim At Souls - you can turn on aim against souls
- Bind - bind key to activate aim (hold)
- Bone (Head, Chest, Pelvis, Nearest) - hitboxes for aim
- FOV - aim radius
- Time To Aim - time before aim is triggered (in milliseconds)
- Max Distance - aimbot operating range
- Draw Target - visually mark the current aim target
- Draw FOV - draw the size of the aim radius as a circle
ESP (WH)
- Players - wh showing players
- Troopers - wh showing creeps
- Bosses - esp showing bosses
- Neutrals - display neutral creeps
- Name - players' nicknames / mob names
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Health - show the amount of HP of targets
- Character - the name of the player's hero
- Hero Level - the player's hero level
- Abilities LVL - upgrading player abilities
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance (Players / Troopers) - Limit the range of ESP
- Souls - show souls
- Breakable Props - destructible objects