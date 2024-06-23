Private Software for Deadlock
Information about cheat
The game hasn't been officially released yet, but we already have software for it! We present you our first product for the game Deadlock. This private software has all the basic types of hacking necessary for a comfortable game: vector aimbot, ESP and StreamProof. In the future, the functionality of this cheat will be expanded, various features and settings will be added. If we talk about security, then everything is in order with it, the product has passed all tests and will maintain the "Undetected" status for as long as possible. Separately, it is worth noting the price - a very affordable and democratic price. We hope that our new product will interest you. Have a good game everyone!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Vector)
- Enable Aimbot - activates the aimbot, assisting in aiming when shooting
- FOV - the size of the area within which the aim will select targets for attack
- Draw FOV - show the aimbot's working area as a circle
- Filled FOV - fills the background of the aim circle with a dark transparent color
- Draw Arrows - arrows in the direction of potential aimbot targets outside the FOV radius
- Aim Hitbox - select the body part that the aimbot will aim at
- Smoothing - smoothing of aim movements, higher value - slower and smoother aim
- Distance - the range within which the cheat will select targets for aiming
- Aimbot Key - select a key to activate the aimbot
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Players ESP - wallhack showing players behind walls
- Draw BOX - wh in the form of boxes
- Box Style (2D Boxes, Corner, Filled) - select the style of boxes
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Snaplines - wallhack in the form of lines
- Health ESP - show the amount of HP of enemies (number and bar)
- Kills Count - the number of kills the player has
- Classname - the name of the player's class (hero)
- Level - current enemy level
- Name - players' nicknames
- Team - show the player's team
Misc (Other)
- CFG System - ability to save/load your settings
- StreamProof - allows you to hide cheat during recording/streaming
- Font Size - ESP font size
- Menu Key - allows you to bind your own key to call the menu
- Language (Russian, English) - switching the software menu language