Medusa Hack for Deadlock
Information about cheat
We present you another software for Deadlock. We hope that the Medusa cheat for the Deadlock game will interest you, because this hack is made very high quality. Similar to other products, here you will find Aimbot, ESP and other types of hacking. A distinctive feature of the Medusa cheat is that ESP and Aimbot work more smoothly and efficiently, the movements are more accurate, the fps does not decrease, the camera does not twitch. If the demand for Medusa Hack meets our expectations, we will supplement the product with other features. In addition, the price of this product is quite affordable, so you do not overpay, although you buy a very high-quality cheat! Good luck.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aim for Deadlock
- Enable - enable aimbot, help in aiming at enemies when shooting
- Aim Key - allows you to select a key to activate the aimbot
- Smooth - adjusts the smoothness of the aim, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- FOV - the size of the working area for the aimbot
- Ignore FOV - in this mode, aim works not by FOV size, but by distance, the closest enemy will be selected as a target
- Draw FOV (Color, Filled) - show the FOV size as a circle in the middle of the screen, you can also select the color of the circle and fill the background
- Max Distance - limit the range of aimbot
- Bone - selection of body parts for aiming
- Nearest Bone - in this mode, the closest part of the enemy's body to the sight will be selected as a target
- Aim Line - show the current aim target with a line
- RCS (Standalone) - weapon recoil control system, works together with aimbot
- Targets (Players / Creeps / Towers / Souls / Bosses) - selection of targets for the aimbot
ESP for Deadlock
- Players ESP - esp showing players
- Team Check - separate settings for enemies and allies, you can disable the display of allies
- Visible Check - targets behind the wall and in direct line of sight are painted in different colors
- Visible Only - you can enable displaying only those targets that are not behind obstacles
- Towers ESP - ESP showing towers info about them, separate settings
- Creeps ESP - separate settings for wallhack showing creeps
- Box ESP - ESP in the form of boxes
- Box Style (Corner, 2D Boxes, Outline, Filled) - settings for the visual style of boxes
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Health (Text, Bar) - show the characters HP
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Name - names of characters and players
- Snapline - esp in the form of lines
- Layout - select on which side of the target the ESP elements will be displayed
- Max Distance - limit the range of ESP operation
Misc (Other)
- Menu Key - allows you to bind your own key to call the menu
- Panic Key - when you press panic key, the cheat is completely turned off
- Language (English, Russian, Chinese) - the menu of the Medusa cheat is available in three languages
- Configs - ability to save settings
- Menu Style (Colors, Theme) - menu appearance settings, colors and theme