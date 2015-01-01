Collapse Software for Escape from Tarkov Arena (EFT Arena Collapse)
Information about cheat
Collapse for Escape from Tarkov: Arena – is an adapted version of the popular private cheat, created specifically for dynamic battles in Tarkov arenas. Unlike the full version, unnecessary features like Loot ESP, which are not needed in the format of fast matches, have been removed, while all the most important features have been retained. At your disposal is a powerful and accurate Aimbot with flexible settings, a convenient and informative Player ESP that can be customized to your liking in just a few clicks. Additional features are also available: No Visor to remove visor darkening, improved visual effects like Night Vision and Thermal Vision, as well as tools to reduce recoil and improve shooting control. Collapse for EFT Arena retains all the key advantages of the main version - a stylish and user-friendly menu, stable performance, and a high level of protection. The software is regularly updated and has a low risk of being blocked. If you need a product for the classic Escape from Tarkov, we recommend checking out the full version of Collapse.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BSG)
Aimbot (AIM)
- Active – enable/disable Aimbot
- Silent Aimbot – type of aimbot in which the sight does not move, but the bullets hit the target.
- Ignore Team – Aimbot will not target teammates
- Bind – allows assigning a key for aiming at the target
- Bone – body part to aim at with Aimbot (head/neck/chest/nearest body part)
- FOV – radius of Aimbot's action area
- Distance – Aimbot's working distance in meters (1-500)
Visuals (WH)
- Player ESP – WH mode for displaying players through walls
- Skeleton – WH in the form of skeletons
- Nickname – display player nicknames
- Weapon – displays the current weapon in players' hands
- Distance - the distance to the targets in meters
- Max Distance – the range of operation in meters
Exploits
- No Visor – disables visual effects from helmet visors
- Night Vision – activates night vision mode
- Thermal Vision – activates thermal vision
- Inertia – disables movement delay, the character will move "freer" and slightly faster
- Oxygen – allows holding breath for a very long time while aiming
- No Recoil – disables recoil when shooting
- No Sway – disables weapon sway
- My Ammo – displays the number of remaining bullets in the magazine
Other features of Collapse EFT Arena
- Draw FOV – displays the Aimbot's working area
- Draw Crosshair – displays a static sight in the middle of the screen
- Draw Aim Target – visually marks the active target for the Aimbot
- Show Grenades – displays thrown grenades and their impact area
