Collapse for Escape from Tarkov: Arena – is an adapted version of the popular private cheat, created specifically for dynamic battles in Tarkov arenas. Unlike the full version, unnecessary features like Loot ESP, which are not needed in the format of fast matches, have been removed, while all the most important features have been retained. At your disposal is a powerful and accurate Aimbot with flexible settings, a convenient and informative Player ESP that can be customized to your liking in just a few clicks. Additional features are also available: No Visor to remove visor darkening, improved visual effects like Night Vision and Thermal Vision, as well as tools to reduce recoil and improve shooting control. Collapse for EFT Arena retains all the key advantages of the main version - a stylish and user-friendly menu, stable performance, and a high level of protection. The software is regularly updated and has a low risk of being blocked. If you need a product for the classic Escape from Tarkov, we recommend checking out the full version of Collapse.