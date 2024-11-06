DBD Collapse Software
Information about cheat
Meet Collapse - another new product for the game Dead By Daylight in our store. This software is well balanced and will appeal to many players. Firstly, it has all the basic necessary types of hacking for DBD: Player ESP, World ESP, Auto SkillCheck and speedhack, as well as No Knock. Secondly, ESP contains quite a lot of settings, there is a display of a large amount of useful information. If we talk about skill testing, it also works without complaints. In conclusion, I would also like to note the stylish menu and easy launch, these moments also make using Collapse for DBD much more enjoyable. If you need a high-quality cheat for DBD with all the necessary features, then Collapse for DBD is perfect for you, rest assured!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games (EGS)
Player ESP (WH)
- Player ESP - WH for displaying players
- Killer - show killers with WH
- Survivor - Displaying Victims with ESP
- Rank - player rank
- Perks - perks selected by the player
- Addons - player addons
- Nickname - names
- Character - the character chosen by the killer
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Distance - distance to targets
World ESP (Objects)
- Totem (Ignore Dull) - totems, ignore useless
- Generator (Repair Progress) - generators and their repair progress
- Trap (Ignore Disarmed) - traps, ignore disarmed
- Hatch (Status) - hatches and their status (closed or open)
- Event - events
- Chest (Ignore Searched) - chests, ignore those you have already opened
- Pallet (Ignore Distant) - pallets, ignore too far
- Window (Ignore Distant) - do not show windows that are too far away
- Breakable Wall - breakable walls
- Exits - exits
- Distance - distance to objects
Other DBD Collapse Features
- Auto SkillChecks - automatic passing of skill check
- No Knock - makes it so you can't be knocked
- Speedhack - speedhack, movement in quick jerks (dashes)
- Speedhack Key - key to activate speedhack (dashes)
- Custom Colors - select colors for different ESP functions