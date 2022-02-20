Rage Cheat for DBD (DLC Unlocker + ESP + Speedhack)
Information about cheat
Our new rage cheat for Dead by Daylight is suitable for those who like aggressive games and maximum fun. At the moment, everything is done perfectly in our new product: the most comfortable ESP, AIM, Speedhack, Auto Skillcheck and much more. Wallhack will provide not only information about the enemy, but also show the location of generators, pallets, windows, doors and other environmental items.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (1809-22h2), Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EpicGames
Player ESP (Survivors & Killers) for DBD
- Survivor - wh against survivors
- Killer - wh against killer
- Aura - highlight models with "aura"
- Name - shows the player's nickname
- Distance - shows the distance to the enemy
- Health Status - survivors' health and status
- Killer Info - displays the nickname of the killer
- Killer's Character - who is the killer playing
- Killer's Perks - perks chosen by the killer
- Show Killer's Steam Profile - you can go to the killer's steam profile
Works ESP (Various Objects) for DBD
- Windows - shows windows and its status
- Pallets - items that can be knocked over and their condition
- Vaultables - special windows
- Collectable - items that can be picked up
- Totems - shows totems
- Generators - displays generators
- Traps - wh against killer's traps
- Hatch - hatches ESP
- Escape Doors - exits from the location
- Chests - wallhack showing chests
- Hooks - hook location
- Breakables - show breakables with WallHack
- Cennobite Boxes - Pinhead box
Killer's Misc (Extra features for Killers)
- Infinite Attack Lunge - endless strike
- No Attack Cooldown - no KD to attack
- Pyramidhead Trail - executioner's traces all over the map
- Immune to Blindness - you can't be blinded
- Instant Hatches- Instant Throw Axes for Huntress
- Aimbot - automatic aiming
- Magic Bullet - allows you to throw axes through walls
- Insta Down All - hit all survivors
- Damage Selected Player - deal damage to the selected player
Survivor's Misc (Exploits for Victims)
- Not Interruptable - you cannot be dragged away from the generator, totem, etc.
- Run with flashlight - running with a flashlight on
- Auto Fake Deadhard - teleports you, preventing you from taking damage
- Useful Modifiers - lets you see your traces, no slowdown after falling
- Modify Skillcheck Difficulty -
- Modify Skillcheck Bonus Zone Size -
- Skillchecks - feature responsible for checking for skill
- Auto Skillcheck - automatic skill check
- Type - skillcheck type (Great, Good, Random)
- Modify Skillcheck Difficulty - skill check difficulty setting
- Modify Skillcheck Bonus Zone Size - changing the bonus zone of the skill check
- Addons in Info - shows killer addons
General Misc and Exploits
- Crosshair - crosshair on screen
- Action Speed - action speed modifier
- Jump - the ability to jump
- Speedhack - increases your speed
- Teleport - teleports the character around the map
- FOV Changer - change viewing angle
- Nocilp - the ability to fly around the map and through walls
- Freecam - free camera mode
- Disable blackbars - allows you to play in 4:3 resolution without black bars
- Crash Server - allows you to stop the work (cause a crash) of the server
Other Features(Остальное)
- Unlock All Skins - Opening all skins/trinkets
- Unlock All DLCs - unlocks all add-ons for free
- Temporary Savefile - temporary save file
- Advanced Skin Control - detailed skin management
- CFG System - config system
- Colour Settings - visual color settings