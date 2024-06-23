External Software for DBD (WH, Radar, Gamepass)

Information about cheat

This product has long been requested by many - software for DBD with support for the Microsoft Store client (XBox Gamepass for PC). This cheat is made using external technology and is a very safe tool with basic functionality: there is an ESP showing surviving players, killer players, various objects (totems, hooks, etc.), as well as a radar and some other little things. But the main feature of this product is the ability to play with any game client: Steam, Epic Games and Microsoft Store. The price for such exclusive software is quite pleasant and affordable. We know that many are looking for a hack for the XBox Game Pass version of DBD, so we hope that you will appreciate our offer. Good luck to all of you!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (XBox Gamepass PC)

Player ESP

