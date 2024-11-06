Fecurity DBD Software
Information about cheat
On this page you can read the description of the Fecurity cheat for DBD. This software is made very high quality and will suit connoisseurs of good hacking. There are no unnecessary features, only the maximum smooth and efficient ESP, as well as FOV Changer and Skill Check. There is also a built-in spoofer, which only works for Intel processors. The main advantages of this product: high performance, maximum security, proven developer. If you were looking for something relatively simple and of the highest quality, then Fecurity for Dead By Daylight is perfect for you!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (XBox Gamepass PC)
Player ESP (Killers, Survivors)
- Enabled - turn on/off WH
- Enemy Only - show only enemies
- Box ESP - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline of boxes
- Health - indicator (bar) showing HP
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- Nickname - players names
- Distance - distance to players
- Max Distance - operating range of the ESP
- Visible Check - different colors for players behind the wall and in line of sight
World ESP (Objects)
- Totems
- Traps
- Meat Hooks
- Windows
- Generators
- Breakable Walls
- Pallets
- Lockers
- Items
- Chests
- Escape Doors
- Hatches
- Distance - distance to objects
- Max Distance - the range of the ESP objects
Other Fecurity Features for DBD
- Override FOV (FOV Changer) - increase the viewing radius
- Auto Skillcheck - automatic skill check
- Distance Unit - select the unit of distance measurement (meters or feet)
- Menu Key - key bind for calling the menu
- HWID-Spoofer - built-in HWID-spoofer to bypass ban