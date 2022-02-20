Private Wallhack for Dead By Daylight (DBD Wallhack)
Information about cheat
Cheat for Dead By Daylight - unique development from our partners from the SoftHub team. The software is optimized and works without delays and lags. There is a nice wallhack and a feature that allows the character to automatically repair generators and similar objects
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10,11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
General list of features (WH for DBD)
- Survivor Wallhack - in this tab you can configure ESP for survivors
- Slasher Wallhack - in this category you can customize the slasher ESP
- 2D Boxes - highlighting characters through walls by boxes
- Info - displaying information about other players, the distance from you to them
- Snaplines - lines that will stretch from the player to other characters through the walls
- Eye Direction - displaying the direction of the players gaze
- Objects Wallhack - show objects through the walls
- Status - show status for all objects.
- Generators - shows generators and the progress of its repair
- Hatchs - display the hatches through the walls
- Pallets - drawing obstacles and their status through walls
- Medkits - show meds
- Hooks - display hooks
- Flashlight - lanterns
- Totems - show totems
- Exits - display exits through wall
- Traps - allows you to see traps through walls
- Perfect Skills Checks - Allows you to easily repair generators and interact with other similar objects
- Skeleton ESP - shows players behind walls with skeletons