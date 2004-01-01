Byster Dead by Daylight Software (DBD Booster)
Introducing Byster for Dead by Daylight (DBD) – a private solution designed to make every match more controlled and informative. This software combines precision, convenience, and a full set of features for tracking survivors, the killer, and key objects on the map. Byster displays survivors using ESP: box, name, item in hand, Borrowed Time perk indicator, distance, and aura, while the killer can be tracked by box, name, distance, and aura. For map objects, generators, chests, exits, pallets, totems, hatches, and hooks are available with detailed information about their status and auras. Additionally, you can track cosmetics through the Unlocker. Among the extra features are automatic skill-check verification, instant animations, adjustable field of view, jump, SpeedHack, custom scaling, as well as convenient saving and loading of configs for a quick start. All this makes Byster a powerful tool with a low ban risk for effective gameplay in Dead by Daylight.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (XBox Gamepass PC)
Wallhack (Survivors & Killers ESP)
- Enable – enables/disables ESP
- Survivors ESP – WH against Survivors
- Killer ESP – WH showing Killers
- Box – WH in the form of boxes
- Name – displays player nicknames
- Distance – distance to the target in meters
- Held Item – displays the item held by the survivor
- Aura – wh in the form of aura (chamses)
- Borrowed Time Indicator – shows the indicator for the 'Borrowed Time' perk
World ESP (WH for Objects)
- Enable – enables/disables object display
- Aura - show objects with aura esp
- Distance - distance to the object in meters
- Generators – shows the location of generators
- Chests – displays chests
- Escapes – displays evacuation points
- Pallets – shows the location of pallets and their condition
- Totems – displays totems, their condition and status
- Hatches – displays the location of all hatches
- Meat Hooks – location of hooks
Other DBD Byster Features
- Unlocker – unlocks access to cosmetics (skins)
- Auto Skill-Check – automatically hits skill checks for you
- Instant Animation – plays action animations very quickly
- FOV – allows increasing the field of view for better visibility
- SpeedHack – ability to increase your movement speed
- Configs (Save, Load) – ability to save and load your Byster cheat settings
- StreamProof - ESP features are invisible on screenshots/videos/streams
