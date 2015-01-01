SMG Software for Dead by Daylight (DBD)
Information about cheat
Introducing SMG for Dead by Daylight – a reliable private solution to confidently dominate matches, whether you play as a Survivor or Killer. At an affordable price, you get a comprehensive toolset: precise Aimbot for targeting and control, informative ESP with icons showing players and objects, and advanced Skill Check Assist simplifying success in repairing generators or healing teammates. An additional advantage is the FOV Changer, expanding the field of view to keep the entire hunting ground under surveillance. SMG includes a convenient menu with numerous settings, config support to save parameters for different playstyles, and an integrated HWID spoofer to reduce ban risks. This is a balanced choice for those who value results and safety.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Aimbot
- Enable – turn Aimbot on/off
- Aim Key – key for aim activation
- Auto Switch Target – auto target switch for aimbot
- Prediction – trajectory prediction when targeting
- Visible Check – aim works only on visible targets
- FOV – field of view for aimbot
- Smooth – aiming smoothness during tracking
- Max Distance – range of aimbot's operation
- Show FOV – shows aimbot's operation area as a circle
- Crosshair – displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Bones – target body part selection (head, neck, body, pelvis, arms)
Wallhack (Survivors, Killers)
- ESP Mode – ESP settings window for Survivors and Killers
- Box – ESP displayed as boxes
- Box Style – settings for box appearance (color, type of boxes)
- Visible Check – shows visible players in a different color
- Name – displays players’ nicknames
- Skeleton – ESP displayed as skeletons
- Distance – display distance to targets in meters
- Max Distance – ESP's operation range
Objects ESP
- Generator – shows generator locations
- Escape door – shows exit doors
- Hatch – shows hatch locations
- Totem – shows totem locations
- Traps – displays trap locations
- Meat hook – shows all hooks on the map
- Lockers – displays locker locations (hiding places)
- Pallets – shows pallets for obstacles against killers
- Windows – displays vault locations
- Zombies – shows zombies on the map
Other SMG DBD Features
- Skill-Check – automatic skill-checks performance with parameter customization
- FOV Changer – significantly increases the field of view
- Menu Key – ability to set a custom key for displaying the SMG menu
- Panic Key – completely unloads the cheat from the game memory when pressed
- Configs (Save, Load, Reset) – config system for cheat management
- Fonts Settings – allows font and size customization
- Colors Settings – choose custom colors for almost every ESP (WH) element
- HWID Spoofer – comes with a built-in spoofer to circumvent hardware bans
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
DBD SoftHub
- The Most Affordable Private Cheat for DBD
- Useful Features (WH + SkillCheck)
- Incredibly low chance of ban! Undetected for years
DBD Byster
- Wallhack for showing players (Boxes, Aura)
- Shows generators, chests, pallets, totems, and hooks
- Working Speedhack for DBD, Skins and Skillcheck
DBD Arcane
- Powerful Aimbot for DBD with flexible settings
- Wallhack for DBD: Survivors, Killers, Objects
- StreamProof + Built-in HWID-Spoofer
DBD Collapse
- Convenient Wallhack for DBD: Killers and Victims
- Totems, Generators and other useful objects
- Auto SkillChecks + No Knock + Stylish Hack Menu