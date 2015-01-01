Information about cheat

Introducing SMG for Dead by Daylight – a reliable private solution to confidently dominate matches, whether you play as a Survivor or Killer. At an affordable price, you get a comprehensive toolset: precise Aimbot for targeting and control, informative ESP with icons showing players and objects, and advanced Skill Check Assist simplifying success in repairing generators or healing teammates. An additional advantage is the FOV Changer, expanding the field of view to keep the entire hunting ground under surveillance. SMG includes a convenient menu with numerous settings, config support to save parameters for different playstyles, and an integrated HWID spoofer to reduce ban risks. This is a balanced choice for those who value results and safety.