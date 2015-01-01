Softhub Chams Software for Dead by Daylight (DBD)
Information about cheat
Introducing the new development from the SoftHub team — a private and secure cheat for Dead by Daylight (DBD)! This is the perfect solution for players looking for maximum simplicity, stability, and low cost. The main feature — Wallhack (WH / ESP / Aura), implemented through the built-in game aura system. Now you will be able to see through walls survivors, killers, pallets, generators, and other key objects, while independently customizing the highlight color to match your style and game preferences. Unlike most counterparts, SoftHub has provided a convenient settings menu, making using the cheat even more enjoyable. It’s simple: launch, choose the colors, enable the necessary categories — and you're ready to play. No unnecessary features, no lags, just pure performance and safety. If you’re looking for affordable, stable, and precise software for DBD — Softhub DBD will be your ideal choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Wallhack (Chams)
- Aura/Chams - players, objects, and items highlighted with an aura through walls
- Custom Colors - you can set your own color for any object's display
- Survivors
- Killers
- Totems
- Chests
- Generators
- Pallets
- Windows
- Hooks
- Lockers (Hideouts)
