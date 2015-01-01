Phoenix Software for Dead by Daylight (Satano DBD)
Information about cheat
Meet the new development from the Phoenix (Satano) team — a powerful and safe private cheat for Dead by Daylight!
This software combines reliability, thoughtful functionality, and an affordable price, making it one of the best solutions in its class. In the Phoenix arsenal, you will find: A user-friendly menu with flexible ESP/WH customization, allowing you to see survivors, killers, and all key game objects — generators, exits, hatches, totems, traps, hooks, and much more. Cosmetic Unlocker that grants access to all skins and customization items. HWID Spoofer for protection against hardware bans and StreamProof mode, which hides cheat elements on streams and recordings. Additionally, enjoy perks like exploits for SpeedHack and high jumps, activated with a single key. Phoenix for DBD operates in External mode, which significantly decreases detection risks and ensures maximum safety during use. We constantly update the product, listen to user feedback, and strive to make it even better with each patch. If you are looking for a modern, stable, and secure private software for Dead by Daylight — Phoenix will be your ideal choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Epic Games (EGS), Microsoft Store (XBox GamePass PC)
World ESP
- Name - object name
- Aura - highlight object with aura (chams)
- Max Distance - WH working range (for each category)
- Colors - option to customize colors for objects in ESP/Auras
- State - current state of the object (open, dropped, closed)
- Generators
- Chests
- Exits
- Pallets
- Totems
- Hatches
- Hooks
- Traps
- Windows
Visuals (Survivors/Killers)
- Box - WH as bounding boxes
- Name - show player nicknames
- Character Name - killer's character name
- Held Item - active item in hand
- Borrowed Time Indicator - perk duration indicator
- Distance - distance to the target in meters
- Aura - highlight players' aura
- Custom Colors - customize colors for ESP and Aura elements
Other Phoenix DBD features
- Auto Skill Check - make skill checks automatically at 100%
- Instant Animation - instant animations
- High Jump - activate high jump with a keybind
- SpeedHack - accelerate character speed with a keybind
- FOV Changer - increase field of view
- Configs - configuration system (save, load, reset)
- Menu Key - button to open Phoenix DBD menu
- StreamProof - optional protection from detection on screenshots, videos, and streams
- HWID Spoofer - built-in spoofer for bypassing HWID bans
- Unlocker - unlock all cosmetics (skins) for any available character
- External - the software is an external solution, enhancing safety
