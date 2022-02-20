Fecurity Cheat for Counter-Strike 2 (Aimbot + ESP)
Information about cheat
We present to your attention new software for CS 2 developed jointly with our partners: Fecurity CS2 Cheat. This product is suitable for those who need a skinchanger and beautiful visuals, because this cheat has it all. In addition, there is also an aimbot with flexible settings and even a triggerbot. The program is equipped with a beautiful menu and many settings for all functions. Fecurity for CS2 began to be developed long before the official release of the game, thanks to which the product is currently far ahead of all competitors in terms of the number and quality of features.
On AMD processors, this cheat has reduced functionality!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel, AMD(not full version)
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot for CS2
- Enabled
- Aim At Shoot
- Visible Only
- Target Switch Delay
- FOV
- RCS
- Visibly Only
- Aim Vertical Speed
- Aim Horizontal Speed
- Nearest Coefficient
- Start At Bullet
- HitBox Priority
- Separate settings for each gun
Players ESP for CS 2
- Enabled
- Enemy Only
- Box
- Box Outline
- Health ESP
- Corpses
- Skeletons
- Weapon
- Name ESP
- Max Distance
- Custom Colors
- Visible Check
World ESP for CS 2
- Dropped Weapons
- Weapon Ammo
- Thrown Grenades
- Planted C4
- C4 Info
- Defuse Kit
- Name
- Box
- Distance
- Max Distance
- Custom Colors
Misc (Skinchanger for CS2)
- Skinchanger
- Knifechanger
- GlovesChanger
- Auto Accept
- Specators
- Custom Binds