Phoenix Cheat for CS 2: Safe Undetected Hack
Information about cheat
This cheat for CS is a very safe software. Since this software is completely safe, it is not integrated into the process and game files in any way, so getting a ban when playing with this software is minimal. If we talk about the content of the software, then everything is excellent here: you will have a flexible aimbot, smooth WH, radar, trigger and some other features at your fingertips. Due to the fact that this development does not leave any traces, your Trust Factor will always remain green and you will be able to play against honest players using cheats: the main thing is to play carefully and not attract unnecessary attention to yourself. If you want to play for a long time on 1 account and not get banned, then this product is for you!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable / Disable (Enable / Disable Aimbot)
- Visible Check (Visibility check)
- Enemy Only (Aim only against enemies)
- Flash check (Check for glare)
- Aim Key (Hotkey) - key to activate the aimbot
- FOV (aim radius)
- Fov Circle color (select colors for FOV circle)
- Separate Aim Settings for Weapons (Rifle, Shotgun, SMG, Pistols, Snipers, Auto-Snipers) - separate settings for different weapon categories
- Enable aim settings for weapon group (Enable / Disable aimbot for certain types of weapons)
- Smooth X / Y (Smoothness of aimbot movements horizontally and vertically)
- RCS (Recoil Control System) - weapon recoil control system when firing
- Recoil Control X/Y - horizontal/vertical recoil control
- Auto Stop Movement - aimbot activation stops your movement
- Start with this bullet count - which bullet count to start aiming with
- Hitboxes (Bones) - body parts for aiming at them with an aimbot
- Visual Hitbox Selection - selecting hitboxes in the menu by clicking on the character model
- Target Switch Delay - delay before changing target
- RCS Fov (Separate FOV for Aiming with RCS enabled) - ability to increase/decrease FOV when RCS is enabled
- Silent Aimbot
TriggerBot for CS2
- Enable / Disable (Enable / Disable triggerbot)
- Visible Check (Visibility check)
- Enemy Only (Trigger Bot only against enemies)
- Flash check (Check for glare)
- Trigger Key (Hotkey) - key to activate the bot trigger
- Separate Trigger Settings for Weapons (Rifle, Shotgun, SMG, Pistols, Snipers, Auto-Snipers) - separate bot trigger settings for different types of weapons
- Enable Trigger settings for weapon group - ability to enable/disable bot trigger for some weapons
- Auto Stop Movement - automatically stops your movement when the triggerbot is running
- Shoot Delay - delay before the triggerbot's first shot
Wallhack (ESP)
- Visible Check (Paint enemies behind a wall and in direct line of sight with different colors)
- Visible Only (Activate WH only against visible characters)
- Enemy Only (In this mode, ESP only shows enemies)
- Boxes ESP (WH in the form of boxes)
- Head ESP (highlight head hitbox separately)
- Skeleton (WH in the form of a skeleton)
- Out of FOV ESP (arrows showing enemies in the blind spot)
- Names - player nicknames
- Weapon - weapons in players' hands
- Has Immunity - immunity to damage, in DM
- Health Bar - amount of HP
- Flashed - show if the enemy is blinded
- Scoped - show whether the enemy's sight is open or not
- Money - amount of money the player has
- Custom Colors - detailed color settings for various ESP features
- Snaplines - wh in the form of lines
- Players Chams
Dropped Items (Loot)
- Weapons - show weapons lying on the ground
- Grenades (HE, Fire, Smoke, Flash) - show grenades (fragmentation, incendiary, smoke, light)
- Outline - outlining the loot with an additional line
- Max Distance (Range) - loot esp range
- Custom Colors - detailed color settings for Items WH
- Items Chams
- Grenades Chams
- Corpses Chams (Ragdolls)
Radar Hack for CS 2
- Enable / Disable (Enable / Disable Radar)
- Enemy Only (Show only enemies on the radar)
- Visible Only (Show only visible players on the radar)
- Cross Line (split the radar into 4 equal parts)
- Range (radar operating range)
- Alpha (radar transparency)
- Scale (radar image scale)
- Points Color (color of points on the radar)
Misc Features
- Bomb Timer (show how long until C4 explodes)
- Crosshair (Sniper Crosshair) - static sight for any weapon
- Crosshair Settings (Outline / Padding / Size / Color) - detailed settings of the static sight
- Capture Bypass (StreamProof) - hide the cheat on a video recording or broadcast
- CFG System - ability to save and load your settings