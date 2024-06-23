Private Cheat Softhub for Deadlock (Hack)
Information about cheat
Are you looking for a good cheat for Deadlock? We invite you to consider our new product: Softhub cheat for Deadlock. A reliable product, affordable price, low ban chance. There is a vector aimbot with flexible settings and WH, which will show you all the necessary information. The cheat is optimized and should not have a significant impact on your FPS in the game. During the tests, we were satisfied with the results, so we are ready to recommend this product to you for purchase. If you are looking for a reliable cheat at an affordable price, then Softhub for Deadlock will be an excellent tool for you! We hope that you will not pass by.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
AImbot for Deadlock
- Vector Aimbot - vector aimbot, simulates human mouse movements
- Prediction - predicting the trajectory of enemies
- Aim Bone - a body part for aiming with an aim
- Aimbot FOV - the size of the aimbot's work area
- Draw FOV - draw the aiming area on the screen (like a circle)
- Smooth - smoothness of aim, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- Delay After Kill (ms) - delay after killing (in milliseconds)
- Delay Before Aiming (ms) - delay before aiming starts (in milliseconds)
- Aim Distance - range
- Mark Target - mark the current target for aiming
- Aim Targets (Players / Troopers / Souls) - select targets for aim (players / creeps / souls)
- Aim Key (For Players / Troopers / Souls) - a separate key for aiming against (players / creeps / souls)
Wallhack (WH for Deadlock)
- 2D Boxes - wh in the form of boxes
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Health Bar - show the amount of HP using a bar (indicator)
- Hero Name - names of players' heroes
- Player Name - game nicknames of players
- Distance - distance to targets (in meters)
- Eye Direction - show the direction of players' gaze (using ESP)
- Snapline - wallhack in the form of lines (to the target model)