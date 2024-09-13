Manual for Softhub product on Deadlock

This page contains instructions for launching and activating the Softhub cheat for Deadlock.

Detailed instructions:

Detailed step-by-step guide:

After paying for the goods, you will receive a product activation key (cheat). Download loader from this link. Now you need to disable the antivirus and place the loader on the USB flash drive. It only runs from a flash drive. Run the cheat file. You need to create an account in the loader or log in to an existing SoftHub account. After logging into your account, you can activate the key (Activate Key) and add yourself a subscription. In order for the cheat to work in the game, you need to set the "Windowed"(Borderless) mode in the game settings. Next, select the game on the left in the list and click "Load Cheat". When we see the inscription "Done" in the window that appears, you can start the game.

Also, the launch process is shown in the video below.

F2 - cheat menu key

DEL - panic key. Use it if you wanna close cheat proccess. It is recommended to press before closing the game.

Don't resize the window when playing with the cheat. This can harm the work of the cheat.

Video with the launch and demonstration

Launching a cheat without a USB flash-drive

To run without a flash drive, you need to download and install "OSFmount" on this link.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We also recommend checking out our other Cheats for Deadlock.

We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!