Rust Softhub Software

Information about cheat

We present you a great option if you are looking for a good cheat for Rust - SoftHub. This software has all the necessary functionality: Aimbot (Vector, Legit), ESP (WH), Radar and a working spoofer! The price is slightly above average, but it's worth it. The product has proven itself well during tests, so we have certain hopes for it. It is perfect for those who like to play more carefully, without giving themselves away right away. Vector aim brings the sight to the targets when shooting, with the right settings it is barely noticeable to enemies. For the most real legit players, there is a convenient radar, which is made quite nicely and stylishly. We hope that this software will interest you. Rust Softhub is the choice of careful cheaters.