Rust Softhub Software
Information about cheat
We present you a great option if you are looking for a good cheat for Rust - SoftHub. This software has all the necessary functionality: Aimbot (Vector, Legit), ESP (WH), Radar and a working spoofer! The price is slightly above average, but it's worth it. The product has proven itself well during tests, so we have certain hopes for it. It is perfect for those who like to play more carefully, without giving themselves away right away. Vector aim brings the sight to the targets when shooting, with the right settings it is barely noticeable to enemies. For the most real legit players, there is a convenient radar, which is made quite nicely and stylishly. We hope that this software will interest you. Rust Softhub is the choice of careful cheaters.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Legit)
- Enable - disable/turn off aimbot operation in Softhub cheat for Rust
- FOV - changing the size of the area in which the aimbot will work
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aim's working area
- Mark Target - mark the current aimbot target visually
- Smooth - smoothing of aim movements, the higher the value, the weaker the aim movements
- Prediction - predicting the trajectories of target movements
- Bone - select a body part (hitbox / bone) to which the aim will be aimed when shooting
- Aim Key - select a key that will be held down to enable aiming
- Targets (Players, Bots) - select targets that the aim will shoot at (Players, Bots)
Player ESP (WH)
- Players ESP - wh for displaying players and information about them
- Bots ESP (NPC) - you can also enable WH to show NPC (bots)
- 2D Box - basic type of ESP, flat 2D boxes
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of a skeleton copying the silhouette of the characters
- Player Name - players' nicknames
- Held Item - an item in the player's hands (in the active slot)
- Distance - distance in meters to the player / bot
- Snapline - ESP in the form of lines to enemy models
- Ignore Sleepers - disable display of sleepers using ESP
World ESP (Loot, Resources, etc.)
- Corpses - show players' corpses
- Dropped Items - items dropped on the ground
- Cupboard - show cabinets
- Animals - various representatives of the fauna
- Airdrops - airdrops with loot
- Vehicles - show bikes, boats, helicopters and other transport
- Food - everything related to food
- Turrets / GunTraps - turrets and traps
- Dropped Weapons - dropped weapons
- Spawned Crate - boxes that spawn on the map
- Keycards - key cards
- Ore (Stone, Metal, Sulfur) - ores
- Collectable (Stone, Metal, Sulfur, Wood, Hemp) - resources that can be simply picked up
- Distance - distance to objects
- Max Distance - limit the range of the ESP loot
Misc (Other Rust Softhub Features)
- Radar - a radar window with display of players and more, there is a settings tab
- No Recoil - disables weapon recoil when shooting
- Instant EOKA - instant shot from EOKA
- Instant Compound - Instant bow shot
- Set Day Time - set the time of day (Always day)
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Custom Colors - detailed color settings for WH
- HWID Spoofer - Rust Softhub has a built-in spoofer to bypass the ban
- Hotkey Bar - displays hotkeys in the upper left part of the screen
- Battle Mode - battle mode removes all visuals except the WH showing players
- Panic Key (Unload) - completely disable the cheat by pressing one key (if suddenly checking)