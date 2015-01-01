Information about cheat

Phoenix — a signature development by the Phoenix / Satano brand, now available for Deadlock. The software combines an informative menu in signature colors, convenient navigation, and well‑designed functionality aimed at confident and effective gameplay. The arsenal includes two types of aimbot. The Vector aim imitates human behavior with smooth and natural target tracking, ideal for a careful and legit playstyle. Silent Aim works within FOV — bullets always reach the target without moving the crosshair, as long as the enemy is inside the active zone. Combat capabilities are enhanced by features such as Magic Bullet and Through Wall, as well as soul targeting. The aimbot supports two types of hitboxes — head or the bone closest to the crosshair. Three operation modes are available: hold key, toggle on/off, and always active. You can assign your own keys for activating and controlling the aim. ESP / WallHack provides detailed information about players: boxes, health level, player level, hero name, nickname, model skeleton, glow, and distance to target. ESP color customization is available, as well as a config system for saving and quickly loading settings during the next launch. Phoenix — a stable solution with solid protection and an attractive price for Deadlock.