Phoenix — a signature development by the Phoenix / Satano brand, now available for Deadlock. The software combines an informative menu in signature colors, convenient navigation, and well‑designed functionality aimed at confident and effective gameplay. The arsenal includes two types of aimbot. The Vector aim imitates human behavior with smooth and natural target tracking, ideal for a careful and legit playstyle. Silent Aim works within FOV — bullets always reach the target without moving the crosshair, as long as the enemy is inside the active zone. Combat capabilities are enhanced by features such as Magic Bullet and Through Wall, as well as soul targeting. The aimbot supports two types of hitboxes — head or the bone closest to the crosshair. Three operation modes are available: hold key, toggle on/off, and always active. You can assign your own keys for activating and controlling the aim. ESP / WallHack provides detailed information about players: boxes, health level, player level, hero name, nickname, model skeleton, glow, and distance to target. ESP color customization is available, as well as a config system for saving and quickly loading settings during the next launch. Phoenix — a stable solution with solid protection and an attractive price for Deadlock.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Vector Aimbot
- Enable - enables the vector aimbot
- Aim Mode (Hold / Toggle / Always) - choose how the aimbot activates (hold key, toggle, or always on)
- Souls - enable aiming at souls
- Through Wall - allows the aimbot to target enemies through obstacles
- Show FOV - displays the aimbot field of view on screen
- FOV - the area within which the aimbot searches for targets
- Smooth - smoothing level for aim movement
- Bone - select the target point (head, closest bone to crosshair)
Silent Aimbot
- Enable - enables Silent Aim (hidden aiming without visible crosshair movement)
- Aim Mode (Key Hold / Toggle / Always) - choose the activation mode (hold, toggle, or always)
- Souls - enable aiming at souls
- Through Wall - allows Silent Aim to work through walls
- Magic Bullet - hits the target regardless of exact crosshair position
- Show FOV - shows the Silent Aimbot working area
- FOV - capture radius for Silent Aimbot
- Bone - select enemy hitbox for Silent Aim (head, closest point)
Visuals (ESP)
- Players ESP - ESP to display players through walls
- Enable - enables player ESP
- Show Box - displays players as boxes
- Show Health - shows player health
- Show Level - shows character level
- Show Hero Name - displays hero or class name
- Show Player Name - displays player nicknames
- Show Skeleton - shows player model skeleton
- Show Glow - highlights players with glow
- Show Distance - displays distance to players
Other Phoenix Deadlock Features
- Custom Colors - customize colors for boxes, text, skeletons, and other ESP elements with manual shade selection
- Save - save current cheat settings
- Load - load saved config
- Reset - reset settings to default values
