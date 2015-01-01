Predator Systems Software for Deadlock
Information about cheat
Introducing Predator Systems for Deadlock – a powerful private solution that unlocks new opportunities for players. From launch, you get a stylish launcher and a modern menu with numerous flexible settings. The ESP in this software is particularly noteworthy: you can change parameters not only through traditional checkboxes but also via a convenient Drag & Drop preview window, making customization highly intuitive. The arsenal includes an accurate Aimbot with flexible adjustments, informative ESP for enemies, and a rare feature for Deadlock – Radar Hack, allowing you to maintain control of the map. Additionally, Map Hack and unique visual enhancements like lighting changes, night mode, and more are available. For those who enjoy playing on stream, Stream Mode is provided, which hides the interface. Predator Systems is characterized by high stability, a user-friendly interface, and reliable protection, while a low ban rate makes it an excellent choice for Deadlock.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled - enable/disable Aimbot
- Aim Key - key for Aimbot activation
- Bones - select the bone where Aimbot will aim (head, neck, body, legs, arms, or nearest bone to the crosshair)
- Priority Bones - prioritize bone selection for Aimbot
- FOV - Aimbot active area
- FOV Type - type of aim area (static, dynamic)
- Smooth - smoothness of aiming
- Aim at Troppes - when active, the aim targets creeps
- Aim at Souls - when active, the aim targets soul vessels
- Vector Aim - legit form of Aimbot with smooth movements
- Silent Aim - bullets hit the target without the crosshair moving
- Visible Check - Aimbot only targets visible enemies (no obstacles)
- Max Distance - maximum range for Aimbot
Players ESP (WH Players)
- ESP Preview (Teammates, Enemies, Self) - preview window for ESP settings (teammates, enemies, self)
- BOX - WH in the form of boxes
- Name - display players' nicknames
- Hero - display the hero's name
- Level - display the player's level
- Health - display players' HP level as text and a bar
- Regen Zone - display regeneration zones around player
- Shop Zone - display shopping zones around player
- Unsecured - the count of unsecured souls the player has
- Only Visible - display ESP only on visible players
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - maximum range for WH
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Out of View Arrows - directional arrows pointing to enemies outside the line of sight
- Glow - highlights player models
Miscellaneous
- Night Mode - activates night mode on the map
- Props Color - allows customization of object colors on the map
- Light Color - allows customization of the lighting color on the map
- Enable Radar - activates a radar in a separate window
- Out of View - shows directional arrows pointing to enemies outside the radar visibility
- Scale - radar window size customization
- Alpha - radar window transparency setting
- Enemy Visible - color customization for visible enemies on the radar
- Enemy Invisible - color customization for invisible enemies (outside the field of view)
- Custom Colors - the ability to assign custom colors for various elements in the cheat
Other Features of Predator Deadlock
- Trusted Mode - safe mode where some options cannot be activated
- Keybing List - displays the list of assigned keys for options
- Streaming Mode - activates streamer mode
- Map Hack - always provides full information on the game map
- Active Reload - automatically activates immediate reload when possible
- Auto Kinetic Dash - automatically activates Kinetic Dash
- Auto Parry - automatic parry mode
- Configs - configuration and profile system for quick switching between various settings
- Menu Key - allows setting a custom key to open the Predator menu
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Byster Deadlock
- Powerful Aimbot: Memory and Silent (2 Types of Aim)
- Magic bullets for Deadlock - unique hack feature
- Convenient Player ESP and clear menu - all you need
Deadlock Private Software (PussyCat)
- Safe cheat for Deadlock
- Affordable price for a working hack
- Vector Aimbot, ESP and StreamProof
Medusa Deadlock
- Powerful Aimbot Against Players and Mobs
- Beautiful ESP with Customization
- Supports 3 languages: Russian, English and Chinese