Meet Phoenix (Satano) – the newest and most powerful script pack for Path of Exile 2! This is not just a cheat, but a well-thought-out tool designed to simplify gameplay and increase farm efficiency. Phoenix combines functionality, security, and flexible settings, providing players with maximum comfort and control. The functionality is impressive: 🌀 Atlas and Delirium Fog Removal, complete map revelation, and unlimited camera zoom give you an ideal world view and full mobility freedom. ⚙️ Automatic scripts for healing, mana recovery, and shield restoration, with the option to choose an operating mode – activate manually or keep them always on. 📁 Configuration System allows you to customize the software once and load your preset with one button in the future. Safety is top-notch as well – the built-in HWID Spoofer helps reduce risks for users engaged in botting or trading (RMT). Phoenix is the perfect balance between functionality, security, and performance, deservedly considered the best solution for Path of Exile 2.