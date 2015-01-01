Phoenix Software for Path of Exile II (Satano)
Information about cheat
Meet Phoenix (Satano) – the newest and most powerful script pack for Path of Exile 2! This is not just a cheat, but a well-thought-out tool designed to simplify gameplay and increase farm efficiency. Phoenix combines functionality, security, and flexible settings, providing players with maximum comfort and control. The functionality is impressive: 🌀 Atlas and Delirium Fog Removal, complete map revelation, and unlimited camera zoom give you an ideal world view and full mobility freedom. ⚙️ Automatic scripts for healing, mana recovery, and shield restoration, with the option to choose an operating mode – activate manually or keep them always on. 📁 Configuration System allows you to customize the software once and load your preset with one button in the future. Safety is top-notch as well – the built-in HWID Spoofer helps reduce risks for users engaged in botting or trading (RMT). Phoenix is the perfect balance between functionality, security, and performance, deservedly considered the best solution for Path of Exile 2.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, POE Launcher
Visuals
- Always Health Bar – permanent display of players' health levels
- Map Revealer – fully reveals the map where the player is located
- Infinity Zoom – removes all camera zoom-out limitations
- Remove Atlas Fog – eliminates atmospheric fog on Atlas maps, improving visibility and making the surroundings sharper without losing details
- Remove Delirium Fog – disables dense Delirium fog, enhancing visibility of enemies
Scripts
- Enable – turn scripts on/off
- Binds - hotkeys for script activation
- Script Mode – script operating mode (by pressing a bind, always on)
- Auto Health Script – automatically applies healing at low HP levels
- Auto Mana Script – automatically replenishes mana at a specified threshold
- Energy Shield – strengthens the character's energy shield at a preset value
- Auto Escape – automatically exits the game (battle) at a critical health level
- Slider Value – script trigger threshold adjustable via a slider
Other Phoenix POE 2 Features
- Configs – configuration system for your cheat settings. Save your preset and quickly load it the next time you start the game with the cheat.
- Menu Key – the ability to assign your own key to open the Phoenix POE 2 menu.
- Custom Scale – adjustment of the menu scale (size) for convenience
- HWID Spoofer – comes with an integrated Spoofer to minimize the chances of being banned
