Information about cheat

Byster for POE2 is private software designed to simplify gameplay and increase comfort while playing Path of Exile 2. Unlike classic cheats with ESP or Aimbot, Byster focuses on useful visual scripts and interface improvements that do not provide a direct advantage in combat but significantly speed up progress and make the game more convenient. Key features include fog removal on the map, full location display, and infinite zoom - you always see more, navigate faster, and plan actions in advance. This approach makes Byster as safe as possible: due to the absence of aggressive functionality, the risk of being banned in POE2 is minimized. If you are looking for a lightweight yet effective tool for Path of Exile 2 that will enhance your gameplay while remaining as undetectable as possible - Byster will be an excellent choice.