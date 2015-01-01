Byster Path of Exile 2 (Booster POE2)
Byster for POE2 is private software designed to simplify gameplay and increase comfort while playing Path of Exile 2. Unlike classic cheats with ESP or Aimbot, Byster focuses on useful visual scripts and interface improvements that do not provide a direct advantage in combat but significantly speed up progress and make the game more convenient. Key features include fog removal on the map, full location display, and infinite zoom - you always see more, navigate faster, and plan actions in advance. This approach makes Byster as safe as possible: due to the absence of aggressive functionality, the risk of being banned in POE2 is minimized. If you are looking for a lightweight yet effective tool for Path of Exile 2 that will enhance your gameplay while remaining as undetectable as possible - Byster will be an excellent choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, POE2 Client
Visuals
- Map Revealer - displays the entire map
- Infinity Zoom - allows significant camera zoom out
- Remove Atlas Fog - removes all fog in the atlas
- Remove Delirium Fog - completely removes fog during the event
Scripts (Path of Exile 2 scripts)
- Auto Health - auto-heals HP
- Auto Mana - restores the hero's mana
- Auto Energy Shield - restores the energy shield level
- Auto ESC - automatically exits the session when critical HP level is reached
Misc (Other Byster POE2 features)
- Config - a configuration system that allows quick loading of your settings on the next cheat launch
- Menu - allows you to set a custom key for opening/closing the menu
- Custom Scale - changes the menu size (great for large monitors)
- Script Slider - allows adjusting values for scripts using a slider (Health, Mana, Energy Shield, and Auto ESC)
Ty for review 🤗
