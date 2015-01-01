Satano Software for KUBOOM (Phoenix)
Information about cheat
Want to feel the nostalgic vibes of childhood while playing on an entirely new level? Meet Phoenix for KUBOOM on PC – a powerful private solution designed for complete domination in the legendary cubic shooter. Its standout feature is an incredibly strong Aimbot that is easily customizable and lets you hit enemies even across the entire map, making every battle a confident victory. Additionally, it includes a convenient ESP (Wallhack) for players as well as Snaplines, displaying lines to opponents – you'll always know where the enemy is. Special attention has been given to user convenience: the software includes an intuitive and minimalist menu that even a beginner can navigate. In terms of safety, Phoenix showcases exceptional reliability – with advanced protection, the risk of a ban is minimized. Phoenix for KUBOOM – a combination of simplicity, efficiency, and stability that allows you to effortlessly control the map and enjoy every victory.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & Nvidia
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enabled - enable or disable the Aimbot
- FOV - set the action zone of the Aimbot around the crosshair
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot's area of effect as a circle
- Colors Settings - customize aimbot element colors
- Circle - customize the color for the aimbot's circle
- Line - customize the color for the aimbot's lines
ESP on Enemies
- Enabled - activate or deactivate ESP (Wallhack) for players
- BOX - ESP in the form of boxes around players
- Lines - draw lines to players
- Distance - show the distance in meters
- ESP Colors - set custom colors for ESP elements
- BOX Color - customize the color of the boxes
- Lines - customize the color of ESP lines
- Distance Color - change the color of the distance
Other Features of Phoenix KUBOOM
- No Recoil - completely eliminate weapon recoil during shooting
- FOV Changer - adjust and widen the field of view
- Slider - tweak various parameters with a slider bar
