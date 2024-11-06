Unicore Honkai Star Rail Software
Information about cheat
Unicore cheat for Honkai Star Rail is a convenient and safe software for a comfortable game. Unicore is a reliable and affordable cheat for the Honkai Star Rail game, which offers players powerful tools to improve the gameplay. With this software, you will get ESP (Wallhack), allowing you to see mobs, chests and important items, which will significantly speed up the search and pumping process. In addition, Unicore HSR includes teleportation and speedhack functions, allowing you to quickly move around the game world and save time. A special feature of this cheat is the ability to skip dialogues and cast scenes, which will make the gameplay more dynamic and comfortable. Unicore has a low risk of ban due to advanced protection, as well as regular updates. At the same time, the software remains affordable, offering excellent quality and functionality. Unicore is an ideal choice for those who want to get maximum pleasure from the game without unnecessary effort.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Honkai Launcher (HoYoPlay), Epic Games
Visuals (ESP / WH)
- Enabled - allows you to enable/disable wallhack
- Box - displaying objects using boxes
- Name - names of mobs/objects
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - limit the range of the ESP
- Offscreen Arrows - arrows pointing to objects outside your screen
- Mobs - esp showing mobs
- Chests - display chests
- Books - show books
- Items - other loot
Combat & Movement features
- Auto Battle - auto-battle mode
- Auto Exit - auto-exit from battle
- Speedup Battle - increase battle speed
- Magnetizer - a magnet that attracts objects to you
- Won't Attack - select targets you won't attack in auto-battle
- Noclip - free flight mode in space
- Speedhack - Speed up movement in No Clip
- Teleport To Mouse - teleport to the mouse cursor
- Teleport To Nearest Chest - teleport to the nearest chest
Exploits (Other Unicore HSR Features)
- Auto Dialogs (Auto Skip, Auto Choise) - auto-dialogs, auto-skip, auto-choose
- Speedup Dialogs - speed up dialogs
- Skip Cutscenes (By Button, Auto-Skip) - skip cutscenes by pressing a button, auto-skip
- Auto Loot - Automatically loot items around you
- Profile Changer - allows you to change the information in your profile
- FPS Unlocker - allows you to overcome the FPS limit that is in the game
- No Dither - removes the character shaking animation
- Configs - configs for saving and loading your settings of the Unicore cheat for Honkai
- Language - Unicore menu is available in 2 languages: Russian and English