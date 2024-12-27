Unicore for Honkai User Guide

This page contains instructions for Unicore for Honkai Star Rail.

Instructions for launching the software.

Step-by-step guide to downloading, activating, launching and using the software:

After successful payment for the order, you will receive a key to activate access to cheats. Prepare to download and launch the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antiviruses installed on your PC, it is recommended to remove them, as they may prevent the software from launching correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender through the Defender Control program, you can download it using this link. Password for the archive - sordum. Download the cheat loader follow this link. Run the loader, paste your key into the "Key" field and click "Login". You will see information about the cheat status and your subscription period. Click the "Start Load" button. Run the game. After the game is fully loaded, press F2. The Unicore cheat for Honkai Star Rail has been successfully launched! The cheat menu is opened and closed by pressing the Insert key.

Video demonstrating launch and gameplay:

The video briefly shows the launch process and demonstrates the software operation inside the game.

Possible errors and solutions

List of known problems and options for their elimination:

The most popular problem is the enabled Windows Defender / Antivirus. Disable Windows Defender completely (as we described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries, you can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX, you can download it from this link.

FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on your PC also interfere with the software. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs".

If you have Windows 11, you must disable kernel isolation and use this fix.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also, if you have problems with cheat injection or other problems during the game (ESP lags, etc.), then try switching the screen mode to Borderless / Windowed in the game settings.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!