Information about cheat

Unicore — a premium tool for Arknights Endfield, known for its stable performance, high reliability, and signature stylish menu. The Unicore interface features convenient navigation, modern design, and a large number of parameters for flexible customization. The software’s capabilities cover almost every aspect of gameplay. Visuals (ESP) allows you to see characters, NPCs, enemies, terminals, and chests with detailed information, as well as a separate radar for better environmental awareness. The combat mode includes advanced customization of combat parameters: damage modification, Kill Aura, Rapid Fire, Magnetizer, and other tools for efficient enemy elimination. The character stat editor deserves special attention, allowing you to adjust attributes such as attack power, speed, critical damage, and health regeneration. There is also automatic loot collection with item filters, a teleportation system across the map, quests, and objects, as well as extra features like free camera, FOV adjustment, and automatic puzzle solving. Unicore is a powerful and versatile tool for comfortable exploration of the Arknights Endfield world and accelerated in‑game progression.