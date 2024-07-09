Crusader Hack for EFT (Balanced EFT Soft)
Information about cheat
This time we are happy to present you our new product for Escape From Tarkov - Crusader Hack EFT. This balanced cheat is perfect for perfectionists, lovers of simple and correct, without frills. Inside the crusader you will find a basic vector aimbot, Players ESP, Loot and some other types of hacking for EFT. A nice feature of the product is its memorable visual style: a good choice of colors for ESP, a beautiful menu, stylish author's icons. Crusader is well optimized and does not cause lags and FPS reduction even on not the most powerful PCs. If you need an affordable, but at the same time high-quality and balanced hack for Tarkov, then Crusader is perfect for you. We hope that our new product will interest you :)
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BGS)
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - display of players and bots
- Box - esp in the form of boxes
- Line - wallhack in the form of lines
- Distance - show distance to targets (in meters)
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of a skeleton
- Name - nicknames of players and names of other characters
- Head - outline the head hitbox separately
- Weapon - a weapon in the hands of a player or AI
- Health (Bar / Text) - the amount of HP the character has
- Role - shows roles (players have nicknames, bots have roles, bosses have names)
- Max Distance - allows you to adjust the range of the ESP
Aimbot (Vectored)
- Active Aimbot - activate aimbot, vector aimbot helps you aim at targets when shooting, simulating human mouse movements
- Key - the ability to bind a key to activate aim
- Fov Size - the size of the area within which the aimbot will select targets
- Draw Fov - show FOV on screen as a circle around the sight
- Bone - select the body part that the aimbot will aim at
- Mark Target - mark the current target of the aimbot
- Sensitivity - smoothness of aim movements
Items (Loot)
- Enable Item ESP - enables wallhack showing items
- Item Name - display item names
- Item Price - show the price of items
- Distance - distance to loot (in meters)
- Containers - show containers
- Container Type Ico - different icons for different types of containers
- Max Items ESP Distance - setting the range for the ESP showing items
- Max Containers ESP Distance - setting the range for ESP showing containers
- Min Item Price Filter - loot filter by minimum price
- Corpses - show players' corpses
Misc (Exploits & Other)
- Extraction Points (Exites) - show exit points (name + icon + distance)
- Grenades ESP - highlight thrown grenades
- Ammo Count - show the number of ammo in your weapon
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Thermal Vision - thermal vision mode
- Night Vision - night vision mode
- No Visor - disable the visor effect of the helmet when worn
- Zero Recoil - completely removes weapon recoil when shooting
- Zero Sway - disable camera shaking (swaying) when shooting