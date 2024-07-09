Crusader Hack for EFT (Balanced EFT Soft)

Information about cheat

This time we are happy to present you our new product for Escape From Tarkov - Crusader Hack EFT. This balanced cheat is perfect for perfectionists, lovers of simple and correct, without frills. Inside the crusader you will find a basic vector aimbot, Players ESP, Loot and some other types of hacking for EFT. A nice feature of the product is its memorable visual style: a good choice of colors for ESP, a beautiful menu, stylish author's icons. Crusader is well optimized and does not cause lags and FPS reduction even on not the most powerful PCs. If you need an affordable, but at the same time high-quality and balanced hack for Tarkov, then Crusader is perfect for you. We hope that our new product will interest you :)