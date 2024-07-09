Ancient Chams Tarkov Software (EFT)
Information about cheat
We haven't added new products for EFT for a long time and decided to fix it. Meet Ancient cheat for the game Escape from Tarkov. Our customers are familiar with EFT Chams and Chams++, this product will be called Ancient Chams, because Chams are the basis of its functionality. Chams are implemented very beautifully and conveniently, the textures are pleasant and clearly visible on the screen. There is also a visible check, the ability to customize the color. In addition to players, the software can show you loot, there are convenient filter settings for the loot displayed by the Ancient software. In addition to visual features, there is also a basic set of exploits to make shooting and moving easier. The main advantages of Ancient software for Tarkov: a convenient menu, a low chance of ban, a built-in HWID spoofer and a large number of types of hacking for an affordable fee. In terms of price and number of features, this is a clear favorite today. If you are looking for the most affordable EFT product with a built-in spoofer, Ancient Chams are the perfect fit for you!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BSG)
Player Chams (Игроки)
- PMC (PMC) - Chams for displaying players
- Team - highlight your teammates with ancient chams
- SCAV - display scavs
- AI (Bot) - show bots
- Boss - show all bosses with chams
- Visible Check - targets behind and not behind the wall are painted in different colors
- Custom Colors - the ability to choose colors for different types of purposes
Loot (Items)
- Loot - show items using chams
- Containers - display containers
- Corpses - corpses of characters
- Filter By Prices - filter displayed items by price
- Custom Colors - the ability to choose colors for displayed elements
- Custom Loot Filter - custom loot filter, you can choose to display any items you need
Misc (Other Ancient EFT Chams Features)
- No Recoil - removes weapon recoil when shooting
- No Sway - disable weapon and camera shaking when shooting
- No Visor - disable the visual effect of your helmet's visor
- Instant ADS - instant opening of sight (no animation)
- Inf Stamina - infinite stamina, you can sprint all the time
- HWID Spoofer - built-in spoofer to bypass HWID ban and prevent it from being received
- Configs - the ability to save your cheat settings so you don't have to configure them every time
- Language - select language for Ancient EFT Chams cheat menu (Russian, English, Chinese)