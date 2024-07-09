Ancient Chams Tarkov Software (EFT)

Information about cheat

We haven't added new products for EFT for a long time and decided to fix it. Meet Ancient cheat for the game Escape from Tarkov. Our customers are familiar with EFT Chams and Chams++, this product will be called Ancient Chams, because Chams are the basis of its functionality. Chams are implemented very beautifully and conveniently, the textures are pleasant and clearly visible on the screen. There is also a visible check, the ability to customize the color. In addition to players, the software can show you loot, there are convenient filter settings for the loot displayed by the Ancient software. In addition to visual features, there is also a basic set of exploits to make shooting and moving easier. The main advantages of Ancient software for Tarkov: a convenient menu, a low chance of ban, a built-in HWID spoofer and a large number of types of hacking for an affordable fee. In terms of price and number of features, this is a clear favorite today. If you are looking for the most affordable EFT product with a built-in spoofer, Ancient Chams are the perfect fit for you!