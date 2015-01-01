Predator Systems Software for Left 4 Dead 2 (L4D2)

Presenting Predator Systems for Left 4 Dead 2 – a powerful and functional tool for classic zombie game lovers. From the very start, you'll be impressed by the modern launcher with pleasant visuals, and inside you’ll find a minimalist but feature-rich menu. The arsenal includes two types of Aimbot, detailed ESP for players, regular and special zombies, witches, items, and locations, and a radar that keeps you updated on map events. For player convenience, various exploits are available: disabling recoil, fakelag, air suspension, speedhack, and other exciting features. Special attention is given to Safe Mode – a mode allowing activation of only safe functions to minimize the risk of bans. Predator Systems is a reliable and well-thought-out solution at an excellent price, making gameplay in L4D2 comfortable and efficient.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)

  • Enabled - enable/disable Aimbot
  • Aim Key - activation key for Aimbot
  • Bones - choose bone for Aimbot targeting (head, neck, body, legs)
  • FOV - field of view for Aimbot
  • Smooth - smoothness of aim movement
  • RCS - recoil control system with customization
  • Auto Pistol - automatically switch to pistol if out of ammo
  • Auto Fire - automatically fire when a hitbox is targeted
  • Vector Aim - legitimate Aimbot with smooth movements
  • Silent Aim - Aimbot mode where bullets reach the target without moving the crosshair
  • Visible Check - aims only at visible targets (not behind obstacles)
  • Entities - Aimbot targets chosen entities (barrels, canisters, etc.)

Players & Zombies ESP (Wallhack)

  • Survivors - ESP for Survivors
  • Zombies - ESP for Zombies
  • Witch - ESP for Witch
  • Special Zombies - ESP for Special Infected
  • Box - ESP represented as boxes
  • Distance - distance to targets in meters
  • Health Bar - players' HP as a bar
  • Nickname - display players' names
  • Skeleton - show skeleton based on player model
  • Chams - ESP as Chams (colored models)
  • Material - select Chams color effects
  • Only Visible - marks only visible players

Visuals

  • Skybox Changer - change sky textures from a list
  • Nightmode - activate night mode on all maps
  • World Modulation - adjust map colors
  • Removals - disable various effects
  • Third Person - play in third-person mode
  • View Model - adjust hands/weapons positioning
  • Aspect Ratio - adjust screen aspect ratio
  • VGUI Changer - customize HUD colors

Items ESP

  • Box - highlight items in boxes
  • Distance - show distance to items
  • Weapon Name - display item (weapon) names
  • Only Visible - mark items only within visibility range
  • Chams - color items with Chams effect
  • Max Distance - set ESP range for items

Exploits

  • Airstuck - activates air suspension
  • BunnyHop - activates free bunny hopping
  • No Spread - disables bullet spread
  • Reveal of IP - displays IP list of all players
  • Fakelag - activates fake lag for other players
  • Lag Exploit - induces lag on the server
  • Speedhack - increases movement speed
  • Charger steering - allows steering as Charger in special mode

Misc Features

  • Trusted Mode - enables trusted features mode
  • Spectator List - displays a list of current spectators
  • Keybind List - shows active binds in the cheat
  • Streaming Mode - enforce streaming mode
  • Community AdBlock - block ads when joining servers
  • Block Srv Cmds - block execution of commands from the server
  • Anti-AFK - prevents server disconnection due to inactivity
  • Jump Sets - configure different bunny hopping styles
  • Auto Strafe - automatically perform strafing

Radar Hack

  • Enable - enable/disable Radar
  • Out of View - show enemy direction outside radar view
  • Scale - adjust radar window size
  • Alpha - set radar window transparency
  • Radar Colors - set custom colors for allies and enemies

Other Predator L4D2 Options

  • ESP Preview - preview window for ESP settings
  • Hotkeys - assign custom hotkeys for enabling/disabling various cheat options
  • Custom Colors - set custom colors for different display elements
  • Configs - system for saving, loading, and switching between profiles

