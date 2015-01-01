Predator Systems Software for Left 4 Dead 2 (L4D2)
Information about cheat
Presenting Predator Systems for Left 4 Dead 2 – a powerful and functional tool for classic zombie game lovers. From the very start, you'll be impressed by the modern launcher with pleasant visuals, and inside you’ll find a minimalist but feature-rich menu. The arsenal includes two types of Aimbot, detailed ESP for players, regular and special zombies, witches, items, and locations, and a radar that keeps you updated on map events. For player convenience, various exploits are available: disabling recoil, fakelag, air suspension, speedhack, and other exciting features. Special attention is given to Safe Mode – a mode allowing activation of only safe functions to minimize the risk of bans. Predator Systems is a reliable and well-thought-out solution at an excellent price, making gameplay in L4D2 comfortable and efficient.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled - enable/disable Aimbot
- Aim Key - activation key for Aimbot
- Bones - choose bone for Aimbot targeting (head, neck, body, legs)
- FOV - field of view for Aimbot
- Smooth - smoothness of aim movement
- RCS - recoil control system with customization
- Auto Pistol - automatically switch to pistol if out of ammo
- Auto Fire - automatically fire when a hitbox is targeted
- Vector Aim - legitimate Aimbot with smooth movements
- Silent Aim - Aimbot mode where bullets reach the target without moving the crosshair
- Visible Check - aims only at visible targets (not behind obstacles)
- Entities - Aimbot targets chosen entities (barrels, canisters, etc.)
Players & Zombies ESP (Wallhack)
- Survivors - ESP for Survivors
- Zombies - ESP for Zombies
- Witch - ESP for Witch
- Special Zombies - ESP for Special Infected
- Box - ESP represented as boxes
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Health Bar - players' HP as a bar
- Nickname - display players' names
- Skeleton - show skeleton based on player model
- Chams - ESP as Chams (colored models)
- Material - select Chams color effects
- Only Visible - marks only visible players
Visuals
- Skybox Changer - change sky textures from a list
- Nightmode - activate night mode on all maps
- World Modulation - adjust map colors
- Removals - disable various effects
- Third Person - play in third-person mode
- View Model - adjust hands/weapons positioning
- Aspect Ratio - adjust screen aspect ratio
- VGUI Changer - customize HUD colors
Items ESP
- Box - highlight items in boxes
- Distance - show distance to items
- Weapon Name - display item (weapon) names
- Only Visible - mark items only within visibility range
- Chams - color items with Chams effect
- Max Distance - set ESP range for items
Exploits
- Airstuck - activates air suspension
- BunnyHop - activates free bunny hopping
- No Spread - disables bullet spread
- Reveal of IP - displays IP list of all players
- Fakelag - activates fake lag for other players
- Lag Exploit - induces lag on the server
- Speedhack - increases movement speed
- Charger steering - allows steering as Charger in special mode
Misc Features
- Trusted Mode - enables trusted features mode
- Spectator List - displays a list of current spectators
- Keybind List - shows active binds in the cheat
- Streaming Mode - enforce streaming mode
- Community AdBlock - block ads when joining servers
- Block Srv Cmds - block execution of commands from the server
- Anti-AFK - prevents server disconnection due to inactivity
- Jump Sets - configure different bunny hopping styles
- Auto Strafe - automatically perform strafing
Radar Hack
- Enable - enable/disable Radar
- Out of View - show enemy direction outside radar view
- Scale - adjust radar window size
- Alpha - set radar window transparency
- Radar Colors - set custom colors for allies and enemies
Other Predator L4D2 Options
- ESP Preview - preview window for ESP settings
- Hotkeys - assign custom hotkeys for enabling/disabling various cheat options
- Custom Colors - set custom colors for different display elements
- Configs - system for saving, loading, and switching between profiles
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Byster POE2
- Inexpensive cheat for Path of Exile 2!
- Zoom Hack + Remove Fog + More
- Convenient menu and low chance of ban
RUST COVCHEG
- Vector Aimbot for assistance during shooting in Rust
- Basic Player ESP for Rust with a minimum set of settings
- Loot / World ESP for RUST displaying various objects
Dayz Softhub
- Convenient Loot ESP with various filters
- Radar showing characters and cities
- 3rd person view, Disable Grass, Add Brightness
Phoenix Hunt Showdown Chams
- WH in the form of Chams (X-Ray) for Hunt Showdown
- The cheapest, most affordable and secure software
- Built-in Phoenix Spoofer to bypass HWID ban