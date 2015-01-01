Information about cheat

Presenting Predator Systems for Left 4 Dead 2 – a powerful and functional tool for classic zombie game lovers. From the very start, you'll be impressed by the modern launcher with pleasant visuals, and inside you’ll find a minimalist but feature-rich menu. The arsenal includes two types of Aimbot, detailed ESP for players, regular and special zombies, witches, items, and locations, and a radar that keeps you updated on map events. For player convenience, various exploits are available: disabling recoil, fakelag, air suspension, speedhack, and other exciting features. Special attention is given to Safe Mode – a mode allowing activation of only safe functions to minimize the risk of bans. Predator Systems is a reliable and well-thought-out solution at an excellent price, making gameplay in L4D2 comfortable and efficient.