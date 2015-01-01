Arcane Software for Active Matter
Introducing the new software for Active Matter by the legendary developer Arcane! This tool combines high reliability, ease of use, and thoughtful functionality. Arcane offers an accurate and flexible aimbot that easily handles any targets, while the informative WH reveals players, bots, loot, crates, weapons, bodies, and anomalies. The menu has been completely revamped—it's now convenient, beautiful, and intuitive, allowing effortless customization of every feature. For security, optional StreamProof is available: during video recording, screenshots, or streaming, the cheat interface and WH remain hidden. The built-in config system allows loading previously saved settings without manual reconfiguration. Arcane supports three languages: Russian, English, and Chinese. Additionally, features like battle mode, crosshair options, and other useful functionalities make the game maximally comfortable. An affordable price and regular updates for new patches guarantee stability and security.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Gaijin Launcher
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable - turn Aimbot on/off
- Aim mode - aimbot operation mode (always, by pressing a key)
- Always - aimbot will always be active
- Aim Key 1/2 - key for aimbot activation (two options)
- Visible Check - operate only on visible targets (unobstructed)
- Targets - select targets for aimbot (bots, teammates, players)
- Bones - select bones for aimbot (head, neck, body, pelvis)
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot working area as a circle
- FOV - aimbot's effective area based on the circle size
- Smooth - smooth the aimbot movement
- Max Distance - aimbot working range
WH for Players
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Style - configure box type, color, and other parameters
- Name - display player nicknames
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Health - display HP level as a bar
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- View Line - display the viewing direction
- Snaplines - WH in the form of lines to enemies
- Bots - display bots
- Teammates - display allies
- Max Distance - WH working range
WH for Loot (Loot ESP)
- Distance - distance to items
- Bodies of the fallen
- UAZ-67
- Airdrop
- Lootable crates
- Items on the ground
- Weapons
Other features of Arcane Active Matter
- Menu Key - key to open the menu
- Unload Key - key to fully disable the cheat
- Crosshair - display a static reticle in the center of the screen
- Battle Mode - turn off all WH except for players (bindable)
- Configs - settings system (save, load, reset, share)
- Font - choose and customize your own font
- StreamProof - optional StreamProof; cheat menu and WH will not be visible when capturing the game window
- Languages - supports 3 languages (Russian, Chinese, English)
