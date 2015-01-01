Information about cheat

Introducing the simplified version of SMG Lite for Active Matter — a lightweight, stable, and safe solution for a comfortable gaming experience without the risk of quick bans. This software is designed specifically for those who value simplicity, performance, and maximum informativeness. The SMG arsenal includes accurate and customizable ESP (Wallhack) that displays players, teammates, matter, anomalies, valuable items, and loot on the ground. Thanks to a thoughtful visualization system, you'll always know where important targets and resources are, maintaining complete tactical control during battles. Additionally, the built-in HWID Spoofer helps minimize the risk of hardware bans, providing an extra layer of protection. The cheat doesn't reduce FPS, works stably, and doesn't cause lag — everything is maximally optimized for the game's engine. The interface is crafted in the familiar SMG style — minimalist, neat, and user-friendly. It supports Russian and English languages, as well as the ability to assign hotkeys for quick activation and deactivation of functions.