Introducing the simplified version of SMG Lite for Active Matter — a lightweight, stable, and safe solution for a comfortable gaming experience without the risk of quick bans. This software is designed specifically for those who value simplicity, performance, and maximum informativeness. The SMG arsenal includes accurate and customizable ESP (Wallhack) that displays players, teammates, matter, anomalies, valuable items, and loot on the ground. Thanks to a thoughtful visualization system, you'll always know where important targets and resources are, maintaining complete tactical control during battles. Additionally, the built-in HWID Spoofer helps minimize the risk of hardware bans, providing an extra layer of protection. The cheat doesn't reduce FPS, works stably, and doesn't cause lag — everything is maximally optimized for the game's engine. The interface is crafted in the familiar SMG style — minimalist, neat, and user-friendly. It supports Russian and English languages, as well as the ability to assign hotkeys for quick activation and deactivation of functions.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable - Turn ESP On/Off
- Distance - Show Distance to Target
- Health Bar - Show HP Level as a Bar
- Name - Display Player Nicknames
- Skeleton - ESP as Skeletons
- Weapon - Show Weapons in Hands
- Teammates - Enable ESP for Teammates
- Loot - Enable ESP for Loot
- Matter - Show Matter Through Walls
- Corpses - Show Dead Bodies (Players, NPCs)
Other SMG Lite Features
- Language - Menu Supports 2 Languages (Russian, English)
- Configs - Configuration System for Saving and Loading Settings
- Menu Key - Assign Custom Key for Menu Activation
- Unload Key - Key for Safe Cheat Removal from the Game
- HWID Spoofer - Built-in Spoofer to Minimize/Avoid Hardware Bans
Ty for review 🤗
