SMG Software for Active Matter
Information about cheat
SMG for Active Matter — this is a new release from the trusted SMG developer, who has already proven themselves in other popular games. This private software combines powerful functionality, a user-friendly menu, and high security, ensuring a comfortable and confident gameplay experience in Active Matter. The cheat's arsenal includes a vector aimbot with high precision and detailed customization to suit any gameplay style, allowing you to easily control opponents. ESP (Wallhack) displays all players, teammates, and loot — including military crates, corpses of eliminated players and bots, anomalous zones with matter — which gives you a complete advantage on the battlefield. For convenience, features like No Recoil (disabling weapon recoil) and No Shake (disabling camera shake), a config system for quick saving and loading settings, and the ability to assign your own hotkeys for the menu and enabling/disabling the cheat are provided. The menu supports two languages: Russian and English. It is also worth noting the built-in HWID spoofer, which minimizes the risk of hardware bans, and the attractive price makes this software accessible to every player. SMG for Active Matter — is the perfect solution for those who value stability, security, and efficiency.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim Key - key to activate aimbot
- Visible Check - aimbot will only work on visible targets
- Auto Switch - automatically switch targets after elimination
- Draw FOV - display aimbot's field of view area as a circle
- FOV - aimbot's field of work
- Smooth - smoothness of aimbot movement
- Bones - select aimbot bone (head, neck, body)
- Max Distance - maximum aimbot operation distance
ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable - enable/disable ESP
- Distance - display distance to the target
- Health Bar - display HP level as a bar
- Name - display player nicknames
- Skeleton - ESP in skeleton view
- Weapon - display weapon in hands
- Teammates - enable ESP for teammates
- Loot - enable ESP for loot
- Matter - display matter through walls
- Corpses - display bodies of eliminated players (players, bots)
Other Features SMG Active Matter
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil
- No Shake - disable camera shake during shooting
- Language - menu supports 2 languages (Russian, English)
- Configs - config system for saving and loading settings
- Menu Key - set a custom key to open the menu
- Unload Key - key for safely disabling the cheat from the game
- HWID Spoofer - comes with a built-in spoofer to minimize/bypass hardware bans
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Unnamed Apex Lite
- Glow ESP for enemies (different colors depending on state)
- Convenient Super Glide and Tap Strafe
- Maximum safety and low ban risk
Dullwave Apex
- Quite a good aimbot, lots of settings
- Many ESP features for displaying players
- Loot ESP with detailed settings
Mason Arma III
- Powerful Aimbot for Arma 3
- Practical WallHack for enemies and vehicles
- Simple menu, ban protection and HWID Spoofer
Unicore (RageMP, Majestic, ALT:V)
- Cheapest Cheat for Rage MP
- Majestic RP and Alt:V are also supported
- Aimbot, ESP and many other types of hacks for GTA