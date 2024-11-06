Memez War Thunder Software
Information about cheat
On this page you can get acquainted with one of our products for the game War Thunder - cheat Memez. This software, although it does not include a huge number of different types of hacking, is nevertheless very high-quality and easy to use. There is a convenient ESP, which will help you see enemy military vehicles and various information about it, help in predicting for more accurate shooting from artillery guns, highlighting air bombs and other shells, as well as a radar and a window with a list of enemy vehicles. The performance of this software is at a high level, the use of Memez should not cause a decrease in FPS in the game. Much attention is also paid to security, so the risk of a ban should be quite low. In short, the Memez cheat for War Thunder is a convenient and safe product at a very attractive price.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, War Thunder Launcher
ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable Player ESP - enable WH to display players
- Name - show players' nicknames
- Unit Type - display of the enemy type (class)
- Distance - distance in meters to the target
- Rocket - display of launched rockets
- Bomb - show dropped bombs
- Unit List - window with a list of units on the map, showing the number by class
- Radar - a radar window showing the location of players
- Radar Distance - radar operating range
Другие возможности Memez War Thunder
- Prediction - help in shooting ahead
- Unit Selection - selection of the target for the prediction
- Bomb Prediction - predicting the point where you need to drop the bomb to hit it
- Penetration Crosshair - sight showing the chance of penetration
- CFG System - the ability to save and load settings for the Memez cheat
- Language - the menu of the Memez software for War Thunder is available in 2 languages: Russian and English
- Menu Key - the ability to bind your own key to call the menu