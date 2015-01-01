SMG War Thunder Software

Information about cheat

A new addition to our store — a private cheat from the SMG team for War Thunder, a multiplayer online game about battles on tanks, planes, and ships. The product features extensive functionality, high-quality development, and a stylish menu for convenient control of all settings. The core is a powerful and accurate aimbot, which will significantly simplify combat. Also available is a Wallhack with the ability to separately configure the display of different types of enemies. In addition, you will find additional exploits, a built-in radar, and a Map Informer — the perfect set for full control over the battlefield. The cheat is easy to launch, does not require complex setup, and is suitable for both experienced users and beginners. A built-in spoofer is provided to bypass HWID bans. The interface is available in Russian and English. If you are looking for a high-quality, functional, and safe cheat for War Thunder — SMG will be an excellent choice!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, War Thunder, Arcade, EAC
WH

  • Tanks - display tanks, separate settings for them
  • Planes - display planes, separate settings for aviation
  • Ships - display ships and separate settings for the fleet
  • Artillery - display artillery and separate settings for it
  • Box - ESP in the form of boxes
  • Filled Box - fill the background of boxes
  • Name - player nicknames
  • Vehicle Name - names of tanks/artillery/planes/ships
  • Distance - distance to targets
  • Icon - icons by type of equipment
  • Prediction - point for predictive shooting
  • Look Direction - player's view direction
  • Visible Check - show visible and invisible enemies in different colors
  • Reload Bar - enemy reload indicator
  • Max Distance - ESP working range

Aimbot

  • Enable - enable/disable aimbot
  • Aim Key - select a key to activate aim
  • Auto Switch - automatic target switching for aim
  • Ignore Bots - aim does not shoot at bots
  • Visible Check - fire only at targets not behind walls
  • FOV - configure the aimbot working area
  • Draw FOV - display the aim working area on the screen
  • FOV Color - color of the circle showing the aim area

Additional WH Features

  • Radar - radar window displaying all ESP information
  • Missiles - display launched missiles (torpedoes)
  • Bombs - aerial bombs
  • Bases (only air) - display ground bases, only for air battles
  • Map Informer - window displaying information about the number of objects on the map
  • Map Informer Categories: Combat Aircraft, Bombers, Fighters, Light Tanks, Medium Tanks, Heavy Tanks, SPAA, Ships

Misc (Other SMG War Thunder Features)

  • Zoom Limit - allows removing the zoom limit in the scope
  • Rocket Indicator - indicator of rockets launched by enemies
  • Arcade Steering Mode - arcade control mode
  • Show Bomb Crosshair - display a crosshair for easier bomb dropping
  • Show Ballistic Crosshair - display a crosshair considering projectile ballistics
  • Configs - ability to save/load your SMG War Thunder cheat settings
  • Language - menu available in 2 languages: Russian and English
  • Spoofer - built-in HWID-Spoofer to bypass bans
  • Custom Colors - you can choose colors for almost all visual features

