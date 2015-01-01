Information about cheat

A new addition to our store — a private cheat from the SMG team for War Thunder, a multiplayer online game about battles on tanks, planes, and ships. The product features extensive functionality, high-quality development, and a stylish menu for convenient control of all settings. The core is a powerful and accurate aimbot, which will significantly simplify combat. Also available is a Wallhack with the ability to separately configure the display of different types of enemies. In addition, you will find additional exploits, a built-in radar, and a Map Informer — the perfect set for full control over the battlefield. The cheat is easy to launch, does not require complex setup, and is suitable for both experienced users and beginners. A built-in spoofer is provided to bypass HWID bans. The interface is available in Russian and English. If you are looking for a high-quality, functional, and safe cheat for War Thunder — SMG will be an excellent choice!