SMG War Thunder Software
Information about cheat
A new addition to our store — a private cheat from the SMG team for War Thunder, a multiplayer online game about battles on tanks, planes, and ships. The product features extensive functionality, high-quality development, and a stylish menu for convenient control of all settings. The core is a powerful and accurate aimbot, which will significantly simplify combat. Also available is a Wallhack with the ability to separately configure the display of different types of enemies. In addition, you will find additional exploits, a built-in radar, and a Map Informer — the perfect set for full control over the battlefield. The cheat is easy to launch, does not require complex setup, and is suitable for both experienced users and beginners. A built-in spoofer is provided to bypass HWID bans. The interface is available in Russian and English. If you are looking for a high-quality, functional, and safe cheat for War Thunder — SMG will be an excellent choice!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, War Thunder, Arcade, EAC
WH
- Tanks - display tanks, separate settings for them
- Planes - display planes, separate settings for aviation
- Ships - display ships and separate settings for the fleet
- Artillery - display artillery and separate settings for it
- Box - ESP in the form of boxes
- Filled Box - fill the background of boxes
- Name - player nicknames
- Vehicle Name - names of tanks/artillery/planes/ships
- Distance - distance to targets
- Icon - icons by type of equipment
- Prediction - point for predictive shooting
- Look Direction - player's view direction
- Visible Check - show visible and invisible enemies in different colors
- Reload Bar - enemy reload indicator
- Max Distance - ESP working range
Aimbot
- Enable - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim Key - select a key to activate aim
- Auto Switch - automatic target switching for aim
- Ignore Bots - aim does not shoot at bots
- Visible Check - fire only at targets not behind walls
- FOV - configure the aimbot working area
- Draw FOV - display the aim working area on the screen
- FOV Color - color of the circle showing the aim area
Additional WH Features
- Radar - radar window displaying all ESP information
- Missiles - display launched missiles (torpedoes)
- Bombs - aerial bombs
- Bases (only air) - display ground bases, only for air battles
- Map Informer - window displaying information about the number of objects on the map
- Map Informer Categories: Combat Aircraft, Bombers, Fighters, Light Tanks, Medium Tanks, Heavy Tanks, SPAA, Ships
Misc (Other SMG War Thunder Features)
- Zoom Limit - allows removing the zoom limit in the scope
- Rocket Indicator - indicator of rockets launched by enemies
- Arcade Steering Mode - arcade control mode
- Show Bomb Crosshair - display a crosshair for easier bomb dropping
- Show Ballistic Crosshair - display a crosshair considering projectile ballistics
- Configs - ability to save/load your SMG War Thunder cheat settings
- Language - menu available in 2 languages: Russian and English
- Spoofer - built-in HWID-Spoofer to bypass bans
- Custom Colors - you can choose colors for almost all visual features
