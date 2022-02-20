Fecurity Hack for War Thunder (WT)
Information about cheat
The Fecurity cheat for the game War Thunder does not need any special introduction. Products from this developer always meet a certain quality standard. For a reasonable fee you get decent software with all the necessary functionality. In addition, given the peculiarities of the War Thunder game, additional security work has been done, which is why Stream Proof is present here. Otherwise, everything is quite simple: a smooth Wallhack and a few Miscs. It will be pleasant that the Fecurity cheat is made using Internal technology, this guarantees high performance and no decrease in FPS in the game when using the hack. We hope that we were able to interest you in this interesting offer.
Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Only Intel
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, War Thunder, Arcade, EAC
Player ESP (WH in Fecurity Cheat for War Thunder)
- Enabled - Activate Wallhack for War Thunder
- Enemy Only - in this mode Wallhack shows only opponents
- Box ESP - WH in the form of 3D boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline of boxes
- Show Reloader - show enemies reloading
- Distance - distance to opponents
- Max Distance - limit the operating range of ESP
- Nickname - show player nicknames
- Type of Tank / Plane - type of vehicle (light tank, heavy tank, etc.)
- Name (Model) of Tank / Plane - name of the player’s vehicle model
- Custom Colors - detailed color settings for ESP
- Projectiles - shows fired projectiles