Information about cheat

Phoenix — an extremely powerful private software for Arena Breakout Infinite, designed for players who need maximum functionality and full control over the raid. Compared to other ABI solutions, this software stands out with aggressive capabilities and is oriented toward a rage playstyle. At the core of its combat arsenal is a Silent Aimbot with convenient configuration, operating within FOV and allowing you to eliminate targets without moving the crosshair. Additionally, it features shooting through walls (Through Wall) as well as an Instant Kill function for instant elimination of enemies. For stable shooting, a No Recoil option is provided, making weapons fully controllable. ESP / WallHack offers highly flexible settings and displays players, bots, dead bodies and items. Visuals are easily customizable to fit any style — from highly informative to more subtle. The software is excellent for farming, PvP and fast clearing of locations. Its functionality is enhanced by powerful additional options: a skin changer, bunnyhop, a fast item search exploit, accelerated magazine loading, using keys without consumption, removal of visor effects, debug mode and a config system for saving settings. Phoenix also has a built-in HWID Spoofer, improving safety of use. A great choice for RMT and aggressive gameplay in Arena Breakout Infinite.