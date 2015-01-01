Phoenix Software for Arena Breakout Infinite
Information about cheat
Phoenix — an extremely powerful private software for Arena Breakout Infinite, designed for players who need maximum functionality and full control over the raid. Compared to other ABI solutions, this software stands out with aggressive capabilities and is oriented toward a rage playstyle. At the core of its combat arsenal is a Silent Aimbot with convenient configuration, operating within FOV and allowing you to eliminate targets without moving the crosshair. Additionally, it features shooting through walls (Through Wall) as well as an Instant Kill function for instant elimination of enemies. For stable shooting, a No Recoil option is provided, making weapons fully controllable. ESP / WallHack offers highly flexible settings and displays players, bots, dead bodies and items. Visuals are easily customizable to fit any style — from highly informative to more subtle. The software is excellent for farming, PvP and fast clearing of locations. Its functionality is enhanced by powerful additional options: a skin changer, bunnyhop, a fast item search exploit, accelerated magazine loading, using keys without consumption, removal of visor effects, debug mode and a config system for saving settings. Phoenix also has a built-in HWID Spoofer, improving safety of use. A great choice for RMT and aggressive gameplay in Arena Breakout Infinite.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Arena Breakout Launcher, Steam, Microsoft Store, Epic Games (EGS)
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – allows assigning an activation key for the aimbot
- Through Wall – allows the aimbot to work on targets behind obstacles
- Show FOV – displays the aimbot working radius on the screen
- FOV – adjustable radius of the aimbot working area
- Instant Kill – instant kill on hit
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil when shooting
Players ESP
- Enable – enables ESP for displaying players
- Box – displays players as boxes
- Health – shows players’ health level
- Tier helmet – displays the player’s helmet level
- Armor Info – shows armor information
- Armor Info Mode – armor information display mode
- Team Index – displays the player’s team index
- Name – shows the player’s nickname
- Skeleton – displays the player’s skeleton
- Weapon – shows the weapon the player is holding
- Weapon Ammo Count – displays the amount of ammo in the weapon
- Price – shows the value of the player's equipment
- Distance – displays the distance to the player
Bots ESP
- Enable – enables ESP for bots
- Name – displays the bot’s name
- Box – displays bots as boxes
- Health – shows the bots’ health level
- Skeleton – displays the bots’ skeleton
- Distance – displays the distance to bots
- Max Distance – maximum display distance for bots
Corpses ESP
- Enable – enables ESP for corpses
- Corpse – displays player corpses
- Corpse Show Needed Items – shows only needed items in corpses
- Corpse Min Price – minimum loot value for corpse display
Items ESP
- Enable – enables ESP for items
- Max Distance – maximum distance for displaying items
- Min Price – minimum item value to display
Other Phoenix FULL ABI Features
- Enable – displays the ammo count indicator
- Skin Changer – enables skin changing
- BunnyHop – automatic jumping while holding the key
- Fast Search – speeds up searching containers and corpses
- Fast Magazine – speeds up reloading and magazine actions
- Free Keys – allows using keys without consumption
- No Visor – disables the helmet visor visual effect
- Debug – enables debug mode
- Save – save current settings
- Load – load saved settings
- Reset – reset settings
- Menu Key – menu open key
- Toggle – menu toggle mode
- Custom Scale – menu scale adjustment
- Built-in-Spoofer – built-in HWID Spoofer for bypassing hardware bans in ABI
