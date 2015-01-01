Phoenix Software for Arena Breakout Infinite (ABI)
Information about cheat
Introducing our proprietary solution Phoenix Chams for Arena Breakout Infinite (ABI) — accurate, lightweight, and reliable Wallhack in the form of chams. This product is designed for those who need simple yet effective visual support: all player models, bots, containers, and valuable loot are colored in specific hues and display through environmental objects, significantly simplifying navigation and target searching on the map. Thanks to its narrow specialization — only Chams without unnecessary modules – the software minimally impacts the system and seriously reduces detection vectors, making it one of the safest options on the market. Phoenix Chams does not burden FPS, launches quickly, and is intuitively easy to use: turn it on — and play. Regular updates and attentive support ensure compatibility with ABI patches and stable product operation. If you need a maximally simple, affordable, and reliable Wallhack for Arena Breakout Infinite — Phoenix Chams deserves your attention.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Arena Breakout Launcher, Steam, Microsoft Store, Epic Games (EGS)
Wallhack (Chams)
- Chams - a type of WH where the model of a player, object, or item is completely colored and visible through walls.
- Players - WH shows real players.
- Bots - WH shows bots/NPCs.
- Loot - shows various loot.
- Containers - displays containers with loot.
