TikTok Software for Arena Breakout Infinite (ABI)
TikTok is a trendy and functional private cheat for Arena Breakout Infinite from the developer SMG, created for players who need full awareness of everything happening in a raid. The software provides maximum useful information and is perfect for confident gunfights and efficient looting. ESP / WallHack is highly informative and displays detailed data about players: level, equipment, gear value, distance to the target, health level, and other important parameters. This allows you to quickly assess threats, make the right decisions, and maintain control during combat. There is also highlighting for the bodies of killed enemies, which simplifies looting after fights. Special attention goes to the ESP for containers with valuable loot, helping you find the right crates and avoid unnecessary movement around the map. Extensive customization options allow you to adjust visuals to your personal preference, and the built-in config system lets you save and load your presets on the next launch. For maximum focus in combat, a Battle Mode is available, disabling all unnecessary ESP and leaving only player indicators. The menu supports Russian, English, and Chinese. SMG TikTok is a stylish, accessible, and practical solution for Arena Breakout Infinite.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2) , Windows 11 (22H2/23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Arena Breakout Launcher, Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable - enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key - key to activate the aimbot
- Visible Check - aimbot targets only visible enemies
- Auto Switch - automatically switches to the next target
- FOV Show - displays the aimbot radius on the screen
- FOV - adjustable aimbot field of view
- Bones - select the body part to aim at (head, neck, body)
- Max Distance - maximum distance for aimbot operation
Players ESP (Enemy ESP)
- Enable - enables visual ESP for enemies
- Box - highlights enemies with different types of boxes (full, corner)
- Filled - fills the inside of the box for better visibility
- Visible Check - visible/invisible enemies are highlighted with different colors
- Show Teammates - enables display of teammates
- Name - shows the enemy's name
- Level - shows the enemy's level above their head
- Price - displays the value of the enemy's equipment
- Health Bar - shows enemy health levels
- Skeleton - displays enemy skeletons
- Weapon in Hand - shows the weapon the enemy is holding
- Render Distance - maximum distance for enemy ESP rendering
Items ESP
- Item Distance - shows the distance to items
- Dark Background - dark background under items for better readability
- Item Price - displays item prices
- Item Name - shows the item name
- Item Icon - displays the item icon
- Minimum Item Price - item display filter by minimum price
- Max Distance - maximum distance for item display
Containers ESP (Loot Crates)
- Dark Background - dark background under containers
- Container Title - displays the container's name
- Container Icon - shows the container icon
- Container Distance - displays the distance to the container
- Hide Contents with Icon - hides container contents, leaving only the icon
- Distance under Icon - shows distance beneath the icon
- Max Distance - maximum display range for containers
- Custom Title - custom container name
Corpses ESP (Dead Players)
- Dark Background - dark background under corpses for better visibility
- Corpse Title - displays the corpse title
- Corpse Icon - shows the corpse icon
- Corpse Distance - displays the distance to the corpse
- Hide Contents with Icon - hides corpse contents, leaving only the icon
- Price under Icon - displays loot price under the icon
- Distance under Icon - displays distance under the icon
- Minimum Price - corpse filter by minimum loot value
- Max Distance - maximum display distance for corpses
- Custom Title - custom corpse title
Other Tiktok ABI Features
- Crosshair - displays an additional crosshair in the center of the screen
- Configs - profile system with settings for different styles (save, load, reset)
- Font Size - ESP elements font size adjustment
- Menu Key - key to open the menu
- Unload Key - safe software unload key
- Languages - SMG Tiktok supports three languages: Russian, English, Chinese
- Custom Colors - customization of ESP elements (aimbot circle, players, bodies, loot, etc.)
- Players ESP Preview - preview window for selected ESP settings for enemies
- Battle Mode - disables all ESP and leaves only enemy display (by hotkey)
- Stream-Proof - protection from being captured by OBS or Discord
