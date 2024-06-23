GHOST Cheat for Arena Breakout (ABI)
Information about cheat
Meet the GHOST cheat for Arena Breakout Infinite - a very reliable and high-quality product for this game. The new software uses an innovative bypass of the new Chinese anti-cheat, which allows the GHOST cheat to work perfectly and be very safe. Maximum performance, low ban chance and excellent functionality - all this awaits you inside the GHOST hack. Two types of aimbot and flexible settings allow you to use it for both RAGE and Legit. ESP also has the ability to flexibly configure visuals and targets for display. One of the main strengths of the software is the built-in spoofer. In addition, the cheat is equipped with a beautiful menu, a config system and some other less significant features. Try the new software in battle as soon as possible and you will definitely not regret it!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Arena Breakout Launcher, Steam
Aimbot (Vector & Silent)
- Vector Aimbot - vector aimbot, simulation of human mouse movements
- Vector Aim Hotkey - key bind for activating vector aim
- Smooth - the level of smoothness of the vector aim, the higher the value, the slower the aim
- Vector Aim Max Distance - the radius in which the vector aim will hit targets
- pSilent Aimbot - a powerful type of aim, bullets hit targets, but the sight and camera do not twitch
- pSilent Hotkey - select a key to activate silent aim
- pSilent Max Distance - separate distance setting for silent aim
- FOV - the size of the area in which the aim will select targets
- Draw FOV - show the aiming area on the screen as a circle around the sight
- Filled FOV - fill the background of the FOV circle with a dark transparent color
- Visible Check - by default aim does not hit targets behind walls
- Hitboxes (Bones) - the ability to select in detail and mark on the picture the body parts that the aim should shoot at
Player ESP (WH)
- Players ESP - wallhack showing players
- Name ESP - nicknames
- Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Weapon - a weapon in the hands of the target
- Price - the cost of the character's inventory
- Distance - distance to the enemy
- Armor - target armor
- Ammo - the amount of ammunition the target has
- Health - the amount of HP the character has (displayed using an indicator/bar)
- Max Distance - setting the range of ESP against players/bots
- Bot ESP - esp shows both players (PMC) and bots (SCAVS)
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot ESP - wh showing various loot
- Item Name - displayed item's names
- Item Price - price of displayed items
- Distance - distance to loot
- Containers - show containers with loot inside
- Contents of containers - display a list of loot inside the container
- Show Quest Items - show and mark quest items separately
- Min Price Filter - filter items by minimum price
- Max Distance - adjusting the operating range of Loot ESP
- Loot Categories - Loot filter by categories
Loot ESP Categories
- Weapon - various weapons
- Adapter
- Ammo - ammunition
- Armor - equipment
- Recovery - items for healing
- Mybag
- Vestbag
- Avatar
- Safe
- Badge
- Other Items - other items (outside the categories above)
Misc (Другие Возможности Софта)
- Instant Kill
- Recoil Control - disabling weapon recoil when shooting
- Config System (Save / Load Config) - system for saving settings (configs)
- Built-In Spoofer - built-in HWID spoofer for bypassing blockings
- Custom Colors for ESP - detailed customization of colors and other elements of ESP