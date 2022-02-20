Arena Breakout Multihack: Aimbot + WH (Wallhack)
Information about cheat
We present to your attention a new product: Multihack for Arena Breakout Infinite. This cheat is made of very high quality and includes all the necessary types of hacking: WH, Aimbot, Loot ESP and Misc. Using this software you will get a huge advantage over other players, because you will have all the necessary information about the game world around you. With the help of WH for items, you can easily find any loot you are interested in, and the most powerful aimbot will not leave even the most professional shooters a chance. In addition, we plan to further develop this product; in the future it will have no equal among cheats for Arena Breakout. Don't pass by such an interesting offer!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Arena Breakout Launcher, Steam
Aimbot for Arena Breakout
- Enabled - ability to enable/disable aimbot
- Bind (Key) - select a key to activate the aimbot
- Bone - selection of body parts for the aimbot
- FOV - size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - show the aimbot's work area as a circle
- FOV Color - color for the aimbot circle
- Smooth - smooth operation of aim, higher value - weaker aim
- Dynamic Smooth - dynamic smoothness of aim, adapts to the situation
- Aim Lock - fixing the aimbot on the target until it is destroyed or until the fire ceases
- Humanize - in this mode, aim will add archaic movements to imitate a person
- Visible Check - check for visibility, fire only at enemies not behind the wall
- Players - select players as targets for the aimbot
- Bots - select bots as targets for aimbot
- Draw Snapline - draw a line to the current aim target
Player ESP (WH for Arena Breakout)
- Player ESP - wh showing players
- Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
- Box Style - select boxes style, 2D boxes or Corners
- Health Bar - show the amount of HP using a bar
- Inventory - when hovering over a player, shows the contents of his inventory
- Nickname - player names
- Distance - distance to targets
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Snapline - wh in the form of lines
- Weapon - a weapon in the player’s hands
- Filled - fill the background of the boxes with a transparent dark color
- Level - character level
- Price - inventory cost
- Type - player type (BOT, PMC, SCAV)
- Head - highlight the head hitbox separately
- Corpse ESP - show corpses, their contents and cost
- Grenade ESP - highlight thrown grenades
- Render Distance - the ability to limit the operating range of the ESP
- Custom Colors - customize colors for different parts of the ESP
- Bots ESP - separate settings for players and bots
Loot ESP for Arena Breakout
- Loot ESP - items wh
- Boxes ESP for Loot - boxes for loot
- Box Style - style for boxes for loot
- Filled - fill the background of the boxes
- Item Name - names of items
- Price - cost of items
- Containers - show containers with loot
- Medicine - items related to treatment
- Backpack - show backpacks
- Vestbag - unloading vest
- Weapon - show weapons
- Armor - armor and other clothing
- Drink - drinks
- Food - various foods
- Ammo - show ammunition
- Other Loot - other items
- Container / Loot Distance - setting the working distance for loot and containers
- Min Price Filter - minimum price of displayed items
- Custom Colors - the ability to customize colors
Misc (Other Features)
- Draw Crosshair - draw a static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Crosshair Color - static sight color
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when firing
- No Spread - disables bullet spread, all shots hit exactly 1 point