Information about cheat

Ghost Legit is a highly legit solution for Arena Breakout: Infinite, designed for careful gameplay without aggressive cheat functions. The software is made for players who want to slightly enhance comfort without breaking immersion or overloading the game with unnecessary features. Its main feature is Thermal Vision, which helps detect enemies more easily and navigate difficult lighting conditions. Another useful function is weapon recoil adjustment, making shooting more stable and greatly simplifying control over automatic weapons. Ghost Legit does not include ESP, aimbot, or other obvious cheat functions, making it perfect for a fully legit playstyle. Control is handled through keyboard hotkeys — the software has no built‑in menu, making usage simple and discreet. An additional advantage is its affordable price. Ghost Legit is an excellent choice for players looking for a minimalist and useful tool for successful raids without overpaying for unnecessary features.