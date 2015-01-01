Information about cheat

Private cheat Unnamed for the game Arena Breakout Infinite — is a powerful internal software with extensive functionality and a high level of security. The product is based on a well-thought-out aimbot with numerous settings: it can be adjusted to any playstyle, from accurate Legit to aggressive Rage. An equally important part is Player ESP with a flexible system for displaying players and bots. In addition to the standard Wallhack, the cheat shows the contents of opponents' inventory and its value, as well as the location of corpses and loot inside them, giving you a huge informational advantage. The list of exploits includes No Recoil and Instant Hit, significantly simplifying shooting. For convenience, there are features like FOV Changer, static crosshair, and a config system that allows you to save your own settings. All control is carried out through a convenient and intuitive menu. Special attention is paid to security: the built-in StreamProof completely hides the cheat interface on any screenshots, streams, and videos. This makes the product as reliable as possible and suitable even for content creators. If you need a truly strong and secure cheat for Arena Breakout Infinite, choose Unnamed — and you will definitely be satisfied!