Fecurity Software for Arena Breakout Infinite (ABI)
Information about cheat
Fecurity — a premium and advanced solution for Arena Breakout Infinite from a well-known developer, focused on maximum control and comfort in raids. The software combines powerful functionality, a thoughtfully designed visual system, and a high level of protection. At the core of its combat capabilities is a flexible aimbot with target and hit point selection. A convenient preview window allows you to clearly see and finely adjust the aimbot behavior to match your individual playstyle. All parameters are easily configurable and suitable for both careful and more aggressive gameplay. ESP / WallHack is implemented at a high level and displays players, loot, and containers. Item sorting by value is available, allowing you to quickly find truly valuable items and manage raid time efficiently. Additional useful features include ammo information in the magazine, current weapon fire mode display, visor removal for helmets, as well as long jump and stamina recovery functions. The signature Fecurity menu features a stylish and user-friendly design familiar to the developer's products. Deep customization of ESP and UI elements is available. Fecurity is premium software with solid protection for confident and effective gameplay in Arena Breakout Infinite.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: INTEL & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, Arena Breakout Launcher
Aimbot (Silent Aim)
- Aimbot Enabled - enables or fully disables the aimbot
- Aim Key - main key for activating the aimbot (hold)
- Second Aim Key - additional key for activating the aimbot
- Toggle Key - key for fully enabling or disabling the aimbot
- Visible Check - aimbot targets only enemies in direct line of sight
- Enemy Only - aimbot works exclusively on enemies
- Draw FOV - displays the aimbot target acquisition zone as a circle
- Prediction - predicts the ballistic hit point considering target movement
- FOV - size of the area in which the aimbot searches for targets
- Target Switch Delay - delay between switching the aimbot to the next target
- Nearest Coefficient - percentage priority for shooting the part of the body closest to the crosshair
- Hitbox Priority - key for selecting the priority body part
- Hitbox Editor - visual editor for hitbox priorities with manual body part selection
- Priority Levels - priority system for each body part
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Players ESP - enable ESP (wallhack) to display players through walls
- Enemy Only - displays ESP only on enemy players
- Box - displays players as boxes
- Box Outline - adds an outline around boxes
- Health - displays players' health
- Skeleton - displays player skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness - adjusts skeleton line thickness
- Maximum Distance - maximum ESP rendering distance
- Corpse Distance - distance for displaying player corpses
- Player Info - selection of displayed info (name, distance, etc.)
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot ESP - highlights various lootable items through walls
- Enabled - enables item ESP
- Item Info - displayed item information (name, distance, etc.)
- Minimum Price - minimum item value required to be displayed
- Rare Price - price threshold for marking valuable items
- Maximum Distance - maximum loot display distance
- Loot Key - toggle key for item ESP
Container ESP (Crates)
- Container ESP - displays various loot containers through walls
- Enabled - enables container ESP
- Container Info - container information (value, quantity, etc.)
- Minimum Price - minimum container content value for display
- Rare Price - value threshold for marking valuable containers
- Maximum Distance - maximum container display distance
- Container Key - toggle key for container ESP
Exploits
- Ammo Widget - displays a widget with ammo information
- Fire Mode - displays the current weapon fire mode
- Remove Visor - removes visor/helmet visual effects
- Edge Slide - long jumps and stamina recovery
Other Fecurity ABI Features
- Menu Key - key for opening the menu
- Invisible Opacity - ESP opacity for targets behind walls
- ESP & UI Colors - flexible customization of ESP colors, text, UI elements, and target states (visible, invisible, knocked, dead), plus preset color themes
- Developer Mode - developer mode with additional capabilities
- Distance Unit - distance measurement unit selection (feet)
- Force Reload - forced software reload
- Disable AntiScreen - disables screenshot protection
