Fecurity — a premium and advanced solution for Arena Breakout Infinite from a well-known developer, focused on maximum control and comfort in raids. The software combines powerful functionality, a thoughtfully designed visual system, and a high level of protection. At the core of its combat capabilities is a flexible aimbot with target and hit point selection. A convenient preview window allows you to clearly see and finely adjust the aimbot behavior to match your individual playstyle. All parameters are easily configurable and suitable for both careful and more aggressive gameplay. ESP / WallHack is implemented at a high level and displays players, loot, and containers. Item sorting by value is available, allowing you to quickly find truly valuable items and manage raid time efficiently. Additional useful features include ammo information in the magazine, current weapon fire mode display, visor removal for helmets, as well as long jump and stamina recovery functions. The signature Fecurity menu features a stylish and user-friendly design familiar to the developer's products. Deep customization of ESP and UI elements is available. Fecurity is premium software with solid protection for confident and effective gameplay in Arena Breakout Infinite.