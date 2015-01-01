Information about cheat

Vengeance Full — one of the most functional private cheats for Rust, offering full control over PvP, raids, and the world. It includes legit and rage features, powerful ESP, and unique tools. The arsenal features two types of aimbots: Vector Aim for natural aiming and Silent Aim for precise hits without moving the crosshair. Bone selection, aim zone visualization, and additional indicators are supported. ESP shows players, NPCs, sleepers, weapons, distance, and nicknames. There is a simplified mode for performance boost and a powerful World ESP for resources, animals, transport, traps, structures, containers, and lootable corpses. A key feature is the 2D radar (MapHack), which displays players and terrain relief. Fast Loot, Instant EOKA, No Spread, Spiderman, Debug Camera, Remove Layers, Zoom, FOV Changer, and other features. Optional Stream-Proof protection, a config system, binds, visual indicators, SafeMode for popular servers, and reduced report risk are included. Vengeance Full provides maximum capabilities for Rust.