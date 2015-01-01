Vengeance Full Software for Rust
Information about cheat
Vengeance Full — one of the most functional private cheats for Rust, offering full control over PvP, raids, and the world. It includes legit and rage features, powerful ESP, and unique tools. The arsenal features two types of aimbots: Vector Aim for natural aiming and Silent Aim for precise hits without moving the crosshair. Bone selection, aim zone visualization, and additional indicators are supported. ESP shows players, NPCs, sleepers, weapons, distance, and nicknames. There is a simplified mode for performance boost and a powerful World ESP for resources, animals, transport, traps, structures, containers, and lootable corpses. A key feature is the 2D radar (MapHack), which displays players and terrain relief. Fast Loot, Instant EOKA, No Spread, Spiderman, Debug Camera, Remove Layers, Zoom, FOV Changer, and other features. Optional Stream-Proof protection, a config system, binds, visual indicators, SafeMode for popular servers, and reduced report risk are included. Vengeance Full provides maximum capabilities for Rust.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2. 26H1)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Vector Aim - natural aiming with sight movement toward the target
- Silent Aim – aimbot hits the target within the FOV radius without sight movement
- Silent Aim Key – activation key for Silent Aimbot
- Vector Aim Key – activation key for the aimbot
- Silent Line – displays a line to the target when silent aim is active
- Crosshair – enables an additional crosshair in the center of the screen
- Teammate – allows the aimbot to work on teammates
- Smoothing – smoothness of aiming for vector aim (higher value means softer aim)
- FOV – radius of the target capture zone around the crosshair
- FOV Show – displays the aim zone as a circle or square
- Bones – selects bones for the aimbot (head, neck, chest, pelvis)
Players & NPC ESP (WH)
- Players – displays players through walls
- NPC – displays NPCs on the screen
- Box – draws players and bots in boxes
- Box Thickness – box outline thickness
- Skeleton – WH in the form of player skeletons
- Head Sphere – displays a sphere on players' heads
- Names – shows player nicknames
- Distance – displays the distance to the player
- Weapons – shows the weapon in the player's hands
- Sleepers – displays sleeping players
- Player Info Main – simplified player info to increase FPS
- ESP Preview – preview window of the configured ESP settings in the menu
Exploits
- Admin Flag – enables the server administrator flag
- Fast Loot – speeds up looting of containers
- Omni – allows running with a weapon at maximum speed
- No Recoil – weapon recoil configuration during shooting
- No Spread – bullet spread configuration during shooting
- Spiderman – allows climbing vertical surfaces
- Bow Educated – improves bow shooting behavior
- Instant EOKA – removes misfire chance for EOKA
- SuperMelee – increases melee combat effectiveness
- FOV Changer – changes field of view
- Zoom – camera zoom adjustment
- No Animation Weapon – disables weapon animations
- Debug Camera – free-fly camera mode
- Trailer Lines – displays movement trails of objects in the game world
- HotBar Item – shows items (weapons, meds) on other players' hotbars
- Remove Layers – hides object layers with a key press
- Remove Constructions – hides constructions
- Remove Water – hides water
- Remove Terrain – hides terrain
World ESP (Objects, Items, Loot)
- Food – displays food and edible items
- Transport – displays vehicles including cars, boats, minicopters, patrol helicopters, etc.
- Important – displays important objects and containers (airdrops, lootable crates, lootable bodies, barrels, etc.)
- Nature – displays resources and natural objects (wood, stone, sulfur, metal, ore, hemp)
- Animals – displays animals (bears, boars, wolves, deer, horses, chickens, and sea animals)
- Trap – displays traps and defensive objects (turrets, shotgun traps, snares, flame turrets, etc.)
- House – displays buildings and placeable objects (tool cupboards, workbenches, furnaces, vending machines, boxes)
- World ESP Colors – allows customizing colors for displayed object categories
- Icons – displays icons depending on the object
Other Vengeance Rust Full Features
- MapHack – full mini-map on the screen displaying players and terrain
- Stream-Proof – hides cheat visuals on screenshots, videos, and streams
- Reload Indicator – displays reload indicator
- Fly Indicator – displays flight indicator
- SafeMode (Facepunch / Rustopia) – enables safe mode for specified Facepunch and Rustopia servers
- Tod Sky Changer – changes time of day and sky
- Disable Tod Sky – fully disables sky rendering to increase FPS
- Stars – adjusts star visibility
- Bright Ambient – increases overall environment brightness
- Configs – convenient settings configurator with different profiles (save, load)
- Custom ESP Colors – allows customizing ESP colors
- Binds – allows using certain features with hotkeys (e.g., Debug Camera or Remove Layers)
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Rust Memez Internal
- Two types of aimbot: Memory and Silent Aim with flexible settings
- Detailed ESP: players, NPCs, resources, containers, and world objects
- Large set of Misc Features: FlyHack, Debug Camera, Silent Walk, and more
Evicted Rust Script
- Safe script for Rust to suppress recoil
- Customizable recoil, auto-detect of weapons and modules in hands
- Fish Bot, Silent Walk, and many other features
Bleak Rust
- Two types of Aimbot: Silent Aim & Vector Aim
- Advanced Visuals and Chams WH, Loot ESP with flexible filters
- A large number of exploits and cheap price
Stealth Rust Lite
- Wallhack in the form of bright white chams
- Reduction of recoil and spread during shooting
- Ability to hide nearby constructions