Vengeance Software User's Guide

This page contains instructions for the following software: Vengeance Rust Full, Vengeance Rust Lite, Salamander Rust, Vengeance Fortnite.

Software Usage Guide

Step-by-step instructions for running Vengeance cheats:

  1. After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this page, and a link to the loader.
  2. Prepare to download and run the loader:
    • Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend uninstalling them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly.
    • We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using Defender Control, which can be downloaded from this link. The password for the archive is sordum.
    • Launch the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless" or "Windowed". The software will not work in "Full Screen".
    • Disable core isolation: click the "Start" button, type "Core Isolation" in the search bar, and disable all options in the window that opens.
  3. Download the loader from the link you received along with the key and the link to these instructions.
  4. Run the cheat loader as administrator.
  5. Insert your key into the loader and press Enter.
  6. The program will begin preparing to launch.
  7. After a short load, if everything works fine. OK, the loader will close and your game will open automatically.
  8. After opening the game, wait about a minute in the main menu. The cheat menu will appear.
  9. The Vengeace cheat has been successfully launched!

Next, the cheat menu can be opened/closed by pressing the Right Shift key.

Video showing the launch

FAQ for resolving known issues

Common issues and solutions:

