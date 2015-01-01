Vengeance Lite Software for Rust
Information about cheat
Vengeance Rust Lite is a lightweight version of the popular private software for Rust, focused exclusively on visual features. This version has no aimbot or aggressive combat functions — the emphasis is on information, orientation, and smart planning. The software includes detailed Players & NPC ESP. It displays players, NPCs, sleepers, weapons in hand, distance, names, as well as 2D boxes and skeletons with adjustable line thickness and colors. Visuals are easily customizable — you can adjust colors for boxes, bones, weapons, and more. World ESP covers key environment elements: vehicles, animals, food, natural resources (sulfur, ore, wood), traps, important objects, and player structures. A fully featured MapHack deserves special attention — a mini‑map displaying players and terrain relief, significantly simplifying navigation. Debug Camera is implemented for safe base scouting, along with Remove Layers and the ability to hide buildings, water, or terrain for more accurate raid planning. Additional features include Stream Proof, a custom crosshair, and a config system. Vengeance Rust Lite is the ideal choice for those who want maximum information without an aimbot or rage functions.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2. 26H1)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Players & NPC ESP (WH)
- Players – display players via ESP
- NPC – display NPCs (scientists, military, etc.)
- Box – display players and bots as boxes
- Box Type – box display style (full or outline)
- Box Thickness – adjust 2D box line thickness
- Skeleton – displays the character model skeleton
- Names – shows the name of the player or NPC
- Distance – displays the distance to the target in meters
- Weapons – shows the weapon in the character's hands
- Sleepers – displays sleeping players
World ESP (Loot, Objects)
- Food – display food and edible items
- Transport – display vehicles on the map
- Important – display important objects and loot
- Nature – display natural resources and environment objects
- Animals – display animals
- Trap – display traps and dangerous objects
- House – display buildings and house-related objects
- Items Max Distance – adjust max render distance for items
- Traps Max Distance – adjust max render distance for traps
Exploits
- Debug Camera – enables debug camera mode for free view
- Remove Layers – removes environmental layers from structures
- Remove Constructions – hides certain player-made buildings on the map
- Remove Water – disables water rendering
- Remove Terrain – disables terrain rendering
ESP Customization
- Preview ESP – preview window showing selected colors and ESP visuals on the character model
- Color NPC – adjust NPC color
- Color Name – adjust name color
- Color Distance – adjust distance text color
- Color 2D Box – adjust 2D box color
- Color Bone – adjust skeleton color
- Color Weapons – adjust weapon color
- Color Team – adjust teammate color
- Color Wounded – adjust wounded player color
- Color Crosshair – adjust crosshair color
Other Vengeance Rust Lite Features
- MapHack – full minimap radar showing players and terrain
- Stream Proof – hides cheat visuals on screenshots, videos, and streams (optional)
- Crosshair – displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Debug Camera Key – activation key for debug camera
- Remove Layers Key – activation key for layer removal
- Config list – list of saved configuration presets
- Save – saves current settings to the selected config
- Load – loads a saved configuration
