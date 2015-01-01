Information about cheat

Vengeance Rust Lite is a lightweight version of the popular private software for Rust, focused exclusively on visual features. This version has no aimbot or aggressive combat functions — the emphasis is on information, orientation, and smart planning. The software includes detailed Players & NPC ESP. It displays players, NPCs, sleepers, weapons in hand, distance, names, as well as 2D boxes and skeletons with adjustable line thickness and colors. Visuals are easily customizable — you can adjust colors for boxes, bones, weapons, and more. World ESP covers key environment elements: vehicles, animals, food, natural resources (sulfur, ore, wood), traps, important objects, and player structures. A fully featured MapHack deserves special attention — a mini‑map displaying players and terrain relief, significantly simplifying navigation. Debug Camera is implemented for safe base scouting, along with Remove Layers and the ability to hide buildings, water, or terrain for more accurate raid planning. Additional features include Stream Proof, a custom crosshair, and a config system. Vengeance Rust Lite is the ideal choice for those who want maximum information without an aimbot or rage functions.