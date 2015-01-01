Bleak External Software for Rust
Information about cheat
Meet Bleak External — a modern and powerful cheat for Rust, combining style, flexibility, and reliability. The program features a minimalist and pleasant interface that can be easily customized to suit all preferences. Bleak includes two types of aimbots for different playstyles: Silent Aim, which allows you to hit targets without moving the crosshair, and Vector Aim, providing maximum legitimate and natural aiming. For precise tuning, you have hitbox selection, aim speed adjustment, friend list ignore, and No Recoil for shooting without recoil. ESP is implemented at the highest level, displaying players, scientists, military NPCs, and other objects with fine-tuning of distance and color. WH in the form of Chams is supported to highlight player models and hands, along with an advanced Loot ESP system with item filtering by categories. Additionally, Bleak External includes a rich set of misc-features: texture removal from structures, Spider-Man mode, SpeedHack, ZoomHack, and much more. Bleak External is a powerful tool for Rust players who value stability, functionality, and confidence in every raid.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim Key - button for aim activation
- Aim Type - type of aimbot functionality
- Silent Aim - bullets reach the target within aim area without crosshair movement
- Vector Aim - natural aim resembling human behavior (legit)
- Prediction - predicts target’s movement trajectory
- Draw FOV - display aimbot working area in the form of a circle
- Aim Line - shows the aim line in the aimbot area
- Visible Check - aimbot operates only on players within line of sight
- FOV - area of aimbot's effect
- Smooth - smooth out aimbot movements (Vector Aim)
- Ignore Targets - aimbot will ignore selected targets (Sleepers, NPC, Squad, Friends)
- Bones - choose bone for aimbot (head, body, legs, nearest bone to crosshair)
- No Recoil - disables gun recoil while shooting
- Rapid Fire - high firing rate with semi-automatic weapons
- Fast Bullets - extremely high bullet speed on any weapon
- Instant Eoka - instant shot with EOKA weapon
- Automatic - automatic firing mode for semi-rifles guns
Visuals (WH/ESP)
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Type - type of boxes (corners, full)
- Skeleton - displays player model skeleton
- Name - show players' nicknames
- Distance - distance to players in meters
- Weapon - current gun in players' hands
- Hotbar - display other players' quick slots
- Wear - display other players' worn armor
- Out of FOV - display enemy direction outside line of sight in the form of stripes
- Flags - marks players with T4 or Sochal
- Player Chams - full coloring of player models in various materials (7+ chams types)
- Hand Chams - coloring of your character's hands (6+ chams types)
- Show NPC - show scientists, military, and other NPC
- Show Sleepers - show sleeping players
- Max Distance - ESP working distance
World ESP (Resources and Objects)
- Stone Ore
- Sulfur Ore
- Metal Ore
- Hemp
- Auto Turrets
- Patrol Helicopter
- Supply Drop
- Animals
- Gun Traps
- Corpses
- Minicopter
- Military Crates
- Normal Crates
- Basic Crates
- Red Metal Crates (Toolboxes)
- Chinook Helicopter
- Max Distance - World ESP working distance
Items ESP
- Dropped items
- Weapons
- Resources
- Food
- Tools
- Ammo
- Medicine
- Other Items
- Category Distance - set ESP working distance for each item category
Exploits (Misc)
- Spiderman - become Spiderman (climb walls)
- Speedhack - high movement speed
- Aspect Ratio - change screen aspect ratio
- Remove Layers - disable some layers of player structure textures
- Zoom - significant zooming without optics (zoomhack)
- FOV Changer - change field of view
- Remove Iron Sight - remove bright dot at weapon sight
- Remove Sway - disable sway animation
- Remove Lower - weapon does not lower itself (no animation)
- Remove Bob - remove weapon bobbing
Other Bleak Rust Features
- Add Friend - friends list in the cheat (aim will ignore these players)
- Battle Mode - disable all WH except players
- Radar - radar displaying all players
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Custom Colors - ability to set custom colors for ESP elements
- Custom Sky Color - allows changing sky color
- Custom Time - change time of day
- Show Icons - display icons next to item names
- Search - search parameters in the search box
- Risk Marker - shows a marker near risky features
- StreamProof - partial protection from recording, some ESP elements won't be visible on screenshots, video, or streams
Ty for review 🤗
