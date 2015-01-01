Information about cheat

Meet Bleak External — a modern and powerful cheat for Rust, combining style, flexibility, and reliability. The program features a minimalist and pleasant interface that can be easily customized to suit all preferences. Bleak includes two types of aimbots for different playstyles: Silent Aim, which allows you to hit targets without moving the crosshair, and Vector Aim, providing maximum legitimate and natural aiming. For precise tuning, you have hitbox selection, aim speed adjustment, friend list ignore, and No Recoil for shooting without recoil. ESP is implemented at the highest level, displaying players, scientists, military NPCs, and other objects with fine-tuning of distance and color. WH in the form of Chams is supported to highlight player models and hands, along with an advanced Loot ESP system with item filtering by categories. Additionally, Bleak External includes a rich set of misc-features: texture removal from structures, Spider-Man mode, SpeedHack, ZoomHack, and much more. Bleak External is a powerful tool for Rust players who value stability, functionality, and confidence in every raid.