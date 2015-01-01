Memez Internal Software for Rust
Information about cheat
Discover the newest addition to our catalog – the private cheat Memez Internal for Rust. This solution has already gained popularity among players thanks to its rich functionality and stable operation. The arsenal includes two types of aimbots – Memory and Silent, each with numerous settings for ideal shooting. ESP impresses with its high level of detail: players, NPCs, animals, ores, containers with loot, and other environmental elements, always keeping you fully informed of what and where things are located. Additionally, there is a whole set of Misc functions – from FlyHack and Silent Walk to Debug Camera, disabling building textures and collisions. For convenience, you can assign custom hotkeys to enable and disable needed features with a single press. As an internal solution, Memez for Rust ensures maximum smoothness and stable performance. The software menu is simple and user-friendly, supporting 2 languages – Russian and English, and the configuration system allows saving various setup options. Developers regularly update the product for new patches, so reliability and relevance are always ensured.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Memory Aim — the aim reads data from the game’s memory
- Silent Aim — bullets hit targets within the aim's action area without moving the crosshair
- Aim Key — key for activating the aimbot
- Bones — select a bone for aimbot targeting
- FOV — field of view of the aimbot
- Draw FOV — show the aimbot field in the form of a circle
- Head Chance — chance of successfully hitting the head
- Hit Chance — likelihood of successfully hitting the target
- Ignore Squad — ignore aimbot actions on teammates
- Visible Check — the aim will only work on visible targets (not behind obstacles)
- Prediction — prediction settings for trajectory
- Target Info — display information about the target
- FOV Styles — visual customization of the aimbot field (color, thickness, RGB)
Visuals (WH)
- BOX — WH displayed in the form of boxes
- Box Style — display style for boxes (full, corners, 2D, 3D)
- Name — display player nicknames
- Team ID — display team ID
- Sleepers — display sleeping players
- Skeletons — WH displayed as skeletons
- Player Weapon — weapon in the player's hands
- Show NPC — display NPC locations
- HotBar — quick access panel
- Look Direction — show the direction of players' view
- Look Alert — display an alert when players look at you
- Radius — alert radius settings
- Chams — WH displayed as colorful textures on players' hands and models
- OOF Arrows — arrows pointing to players off-screen
- Radar — activate radar window
Weapon
- Thick Bullet — enable thick bullet mode (configurable)
- Fast Bullet — enable fast bullet mode
- Always Head Melee — always hit the head in melee combat
- Free Shooting — free shooting mode
- Rapid Fire — automatic shooting from semi-automatic weapons
- Instant Eoka — instant shot with the Eoka
- No Recoil — disable recoil when shooting
- Recoil % — adjust recoil percentage
- No spread — disable bullet spread when shooting
- Fast shoot — fast shooting mode
- Instant compound Bow — instant compound bow
Miscellaneous
- Remove Constructions — disable texture layers (see through walls)
- FlyHack — enable flying mode across the map
- FlyHack Prevent — enable flight blocking
- No Player Collision — remove collision with players
- FOV Changer — adjust field of view (viewing angle)
- Omni Sprint — infinite sprint
- Fast Loot — quickly collect loot
- Spider man — climb elevated areas without ladders
- Spin Bot — enable constant spinning of the character model
- Ore Farm Assist — enable ore mining assistant
- Zoom Hack — adjust zoom settings
- Silent Walk — silent walking mode
- Custom Time — set custom time on the map
- Bright Night — bright and beautiful night mode
- Debug Camera — free flight mode camera
- Crosshair — static crosshair at the center of the screen
- Aspect Ratio — change aspect ratio
World ESP
- Stones
- Metal ore
- Sulfur
- Grass
- Various vehicles
- Aircraft
- Chickens
- Bears
- Sharks
- Boars
- Wolves
- Barrels
- Wooden crates
- Elite containers
- Normal crates
- Beds/sleeping bags
- Dead players' bodies
- Airdrop
- Dropped items
- Traps (gun traps, mines, bear traps, etc.)
Rust Memez Internal Other Features
- Constructions Key — key to enable/disable texture layers
- Debug Camera Key — key for enabling debug camera
- Silent Walk Key — key to enable/disable silent walk
- Zoom Hack Key — key to enable/disable zoom hack
- Weapon Spam Key — key to enable/disable gun spam
- Fly Hack Key — key for activating flying mode
- Configs — configuration system for saving settings and quick loading on the next use
- Languages (English, Russian) — Memez supports 2 languages (English, Russian)
- Custom Colors — customize colors for many WH (ESP) elements
- Value Slider — convenient slider for configuring some parameters
Ty for review 🤗
