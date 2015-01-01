Memez Internal Software for Rust

Discover the newest addition to our catalog – the private cheat Memez Internal for Rust. This solution has already gained popularity among players thanks to its rich functionality and stable operation. The arsenal includes two types of aimbots – Memory and Silent, each with numerous settings for ideal shooting. ESP impresses with its high level of detail: players, NPCs, animals, ores, containers with loot, and other environmental elements, always keeping you fully informed of what and where things are located. Additionally, there is a whole set of Misc functions – from FlyHack and Silent Walk to Debug Camera, disabling building textures and collisions. For convenience, you can assign custom hotkeys to enable and disable needed features with a single press. As an internal solution, Memez for Rust ensures maximum smoothness and stable performance. The software menu is simple and user-friendly, supporting 2 languages – Russian and English, and the configuration system allows saving various setup options. Developers regularly update the product for new patches, so reliability and relevance are always ensured.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam
Aimbot

  • Memory Aim — the aim reads data from the game’s memory
  • Silent Aim — bullets hit targets within the aim's action area without moving the crosshair
  • Aim Key — key for activating the aimbot
  • Bones — select a bone for aimbot targeting
  • FOV — field of view of the aimbot
  • Draw FOV — show the aimbot field in the form of a circle
  • Head Chance — chance of successfully hitting the head
  • Hit Chance — likelihood of successfully hitting the target
  • Ignore Squad — ignore aimbot actions on teammates
  • Visible Check — the aim will only work on visible targets (not behind obstacles)
  • Prediction — prediction settings for trajectory
  • Target Info — display information about the target
  • FOV Styles — visual customization of the aimbot field (color, thickness, RGB)

Visuals (WH)

  • BOX — WH displayed in the form of boxes
  • Box Style — display style for boxes (full, corners, 2D, 3D)
  • Name — display player nicknames
  • Team ID — display team ID
  • Sleepers — display sleeping players
  • Skeletons — WH displayed as skeletons
  • Player Weapon — weapon in the player's hands
  • Show NPC — display NPC locations
  • HotBar — quick access panel
  • Look Direction — show the direction of players' view
  • Look Alert — display an alert when players look at you
  • Radius — alert radius settings
  • Chams — WH displayed as colorful textures on players' hands and models
  • OOF Arrows — arrows pointing to players off-screen
  • Radar — activate radar window

Weapon

  • Thick Bullet — enable thick bullet mode (configurable)
  • Fast Bullet — enable fast bullet mode
  • Always Head Melee — always hit the head in melee combat
  • Free Shooting — free shooting mode
  • Rapid Fire — automatic shooting from semi-automatic weapons
  • Instant Eoka — instant shot with the Eoka
  • No Recoil — disable recoil when shooting
  • Recoil % — adjust recoil percentage
  • No spread — disable bullet spread when shooting
  • Fast shoot — fast shooting mode
  • Instant compound Bow — instant compound bow

Miscellaneous

  • Remove Constructions — disable texture layers (see through walls)
  • FlyHack — enable flying mode across the map
  • FlyHack Prevent — enable flight blocking
  • No Player Collision — remove collision with players
  • FOV Changer — adjust field of view (viewing angle)
  • Omni Sprint — infinite sprint
  • Fast Loot — quickly collect loot
  • Spider man — climb elevated areas without ladders
  • Spin Bot — enable constant spinning of the character model
  • Ore Farm Assist — enable ore mining assistant
  • Zoom Hack — adjust zoom settings
  • Silent Walk — silent walking mode
  • Custom Time — set custom time on the map
  • Bright Night — bright and beautiful night mode
  • Debug Camera — free flight mode camera
  • Crosshair — static crosshair at the center of the screen
  • Aspect Ratio — change aspect ratio

World ESP

  • Stones
  • Metal ore
  • Sulfur
  • Grass
  • Various vehicles
  • Aircraft
  • Chickens
  • Bears
  • Sharks
  • Boars
  • Wolves
  • Barrels
  • Wooden crates
  • Elite containers
  • Normal crates
  • Beds/sleeping bags
  • Dead players' bodies
  • Airdrop
  • Dropped items
  • Traps (gun traps, mines, bear traps, etc.)

Rust Memez Internal Other Features

  • Constructions Key — key to enable/disable texture layers
  • Debug Camera Key — key for enabling debug camera
  • Silent Walk Key — key to enable/disable silent walk
  • Zoom Hack Key — key to enable/disable zoom hack
  • Weapon Spam Key — key to enable/disable gun spam
  • Fly Hack Key — key for activating flying mode
  • Configs — configuration system for saving settings and quick loading on the next use
  • Languages (English, Russian) — Memez supports 2 languages (English, Russian)
  • Custom Colors — customize colors for many WH (ESP) elements
  • Value Slider — convenient slider for configuring some parameters

