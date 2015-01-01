Guide to using Memez software for Rust (Instructions)

Rust

This page provides instructions on how to launch and use the Memez External for Rust cheat.

Step-by-step guide

Simple step-by-step instructions for the Memez cheat for Rust:

  1. After payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this instruction and a link to the loader.
  2. First, you need to prepare to download and launch the loader:
    • Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend that you remove them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly;
    • We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender via the Defender Control program, which can be downloaded using this link. The password for the archive is sordum.
    • Enter the game without a cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless" or "Windowed", the software will not work in "Full Screen".
    • Completely remove the following software via the Control Panel (Software Uninstalling): Faceit AC, Riot Vanguard, GameGuard, ACE (AntiCheatExpert). These anti-cheats prevent cheats from running.
  3. Now that everything is ready, download the loader from the link that you received along with the link to this instruction and the key.
  4. It is recommended to place the loader in a separate folder on the flash drive, in the folder name you should use only English letters (Latin) and numbers.
  5. Run the loader file as an administrator. 
  6. Insert your key into the loader window and press Enter.
  7. Wait for the inscription [+] Waiting Rust to appear.
  8. At this stage, you need to remove your flash drive from your computer.
  9. Launch the game Rust via Steam.
  10. Connect to the server.
  11. After connecting to the server, press the F2 key to inject the software.

Memez cheat for Rust has been successfully launched. The cheat menu is opened/closed by pressing the F2 key.

Video

Video demonstrating the gameplay and functionality of the software:

FAQ, Errors

Here we have gathered common problems and ways to fix them:

Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!