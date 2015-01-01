Memez Rust External Software
Information about cheat
Memez — this is a private cheat for Rust, designed as an affordable and practical solution for players who need reliable basic functionality without overpaying. For a low price, you get a stable external software that includes all the essentials: ESP (WH), Aimbot, Debug Camera, and a range of useful exploits. The product works perfectly even on the latest Windows 11 versions, and it features a simple and straightforward launch process. Thanks to using only external methods of interaction with the game, the risk of getting banned is minimal. Additionally, features available include bright night (for improved visibility), auto farm (gathering resources without player involvement), and disabling weapon recoil. ESP displays not only players but also resources and some other important objects. Overall, Memez Rust is an optimal choice for those who want functional software at a fair price.
Don’t want to overpay? Choose Memez — you can’t go wrong!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Memory & Silent)
- Enable Aimbot - enable aimbot
- Aimbot Bind - select key for aim
- Memory Aim - precise aiming at character hitboxes
- Silent Aim - hits targets within FOV radius without moving aim or camera
- FOV - allows changing the size of Aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aim's working area
- FOV Color - choose a color for the aim circle
Player ESP (WH)
- Player ESP - WH for displaying players
- Box ESP - ESP in the form of boxes
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Name - player nicknames
- Weapon - weapons in players' hands
- Max Distance - limit the ESP range
Loot ESP (Resources, Objects)
- Resources (Stone, Sulfur, Metal, Hemp) - display locations of stones, sulfur, ore, and hemp
- Crates (Supply, Military, Tool, Barrels, Basic, Medical, Elite) - display various types of crates
- Dropped Items - various items dropped on the ground
- Corpse - player corpses
- Tool Cupboard - cupboards on player bases
Misc (Other Features of Memez Rust External)
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
- 100% EOKA - instant shot with EOKA
- Debug Camera - free camera mode
- Bright Night - improved visibility at night
- Battle Mode - disable all ESP except players upon bind press
- Auto Farm Bot - automatically farm resources
- Menu Color - choose color for the Memez cheat menu
- Menu Bind - select key for opening the menu
- CFG System (Save, Load) - ability to save and load cheat configurations
- Custom Colors for ESP - select colors for various ESP features
- Language (English, Russian) - menu available in English and Russian
